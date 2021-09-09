Next Phase of Geistown Corridor Improvement Project Begins with Partial Opening of Roundabout in Cambria County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced prime contractor, Swank Construction Co., LLC, of New Kensington, will begin set up on Monday, September 13, for stage three of the project to realign Route 3016 (Scalp Avenue) and Route 3016 (Bedford Street) to intersect with Route 756 (Belmont Street) into a single-lane roundabout in Geistown Borough, Cambria County. Stage three will be completed in two parts.

During the first part, which begins Monday, traffic on the eastern side of Route 3016 (Scalp Avenue) near Richland, will use the designated leg to travel through the roundabout. Also starting Monday, traffic on the northern side of Route 756 (Belmont Street), will use the roundabout to travel from the Bedford Street Extension/Nees Avenue side of the project. All other legs of the roundabout will remain closed as they are being completed.

Other Route 756 traffic will be detoured using Route 3012 (Luray Avenue) and Route 3016 (Scalp Avenue). This detour will be in place for 14 days while the contractor completes drainage installation, milling and overlay work, shoulder reconstruction and curb and sidewalk construction along the left side of Route 756 (Belmont Street) from Clearwater Street to the new roundabout.

The second part of stage three will tentatively begin on Monday, September 27. During this time, the third leg of the roundabout, which is the southern side of Route 756 (Belmont Street), will open to traffic and the detour of Route 756 traffic will end.

Other work during this time will be on the Bedford Street side of Route 3016, which is the fourth leg of the roundabout. The permanent eastbound lane along Route 3016 (Scalp Avenue) also will be built. Construction of sidewalk and curb, as well as pavement markings and the placement of roadway signs will take place. This stage will continue until winter shutdown in early to mid-November.

Motorists should expect delays at various times throughout this stage and are advised to use caution driving through the work area. All work is weather dependent.

Overall work on this project includes adding a two-way left-turn lane, replacement of the Scalp Avenue Bridge with a single-lane roundabout, which will provide safer access to properties and minor streets along the corridor, along with shoulder reconstruction, lane reconfiguration, milling and paving. New sidewalks and ADA ramps will also be added.

Other work included in this project are the relocation of water and sewer lines, as well as traffic signal upgrades.

All work on this $7.8 million project is expected to be completed by mid-November 2022, with a winter shutdown from November 2021 through the end of March 2022.

Media contact: Monica R. Jones, 814-696-7105

