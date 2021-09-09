Route 51 Robinson Boulevard/Old Fleming Park Road/Coraopolis Road Restrictions Saturday in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing northbound single-lane restrictions on Robinson Boulevard/Old Fleming Park Road/Coraopolis Road (Route 51) in Stowe, Kennedy and Robinson townships, Allegheny County will occur Saturday, September 11 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur in the northbound direction on Robinson Boulevard/Old Fleming Park Road/Coraopolis Road between Neville Avenue and Station Street from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Crews will perform excavation and concrete patching work.

The project is part of a $5.48 million group paving job which also includes milling and paving, shoulder and base repair, drainage upgrades, guide rail improvements, signage, line painting, and other various construction related activities. Lindy Paving is the prime contractor.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

