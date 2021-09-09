Route 837 Duquesne Boulevard Bridge Deck Repairs Monday in the City of Duquesne and West Mifflin Borough

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing bridge deck repair work on Duquesne Boulevard (Route 837) in the City of Duquesne and West Mifflin Borough, Allegheny County, will occur Monday, September 13 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction will occur in each direction on the Duquesne Boulevard bridge between Hoffman Boulevard and Herman Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday for concrete deck repairs. Flaggers will assist motorists through the work zone as needed.

Crews from the Mosites Construction Company will perform the deck repair work.

Please use caution and allow extra time if traveling through the area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

