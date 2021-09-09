B2B Payments Transaction Market Size to Worth Around US$ 70 Bn by 2030

The B2B payments transaction market size is expected to worth around US$ 70 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2030.

According to Precedence Research, the B2B Payments Transaction Market size was valued at US$ 868.02 million in 2020. Business-to-business (B2B) payments transaction is the transactions that happen among the businesses to avail a product as well as a service. It is typically applied to multinational corporations (MNCs), startups, retailers, wholesalers, vendors, and merchants among others. These payments can be a periodic subscription or a one-time purchase. In addition, such type of payments are slightly different & complex as compared with the business-to-customer(B2C) payments, owing to the string of approvals & settlements involved.



Businesses are increasingly demanding for a speed, ease, security, and convenience for their payments; this has led to the more innovation and disruption in the payments industry.

Crucial factors accountable for market growth are:

Rapid expansion of trades across the globe

Increased import and export of goods & services

Surge in volume of totalB2B payments

Growth in number of online payment activities

Growing per capita healthcare spending

Rapid trend among the domestic small and medium sized companies to engage in massive trades

Integration of automation technology in B2B payment





Regional Snapshots

North America dominated the global B2B Payments Transaction market in 2020 and projected to augment the market in the coming years. The prime factor attributed for its growth is availability of advanced infrastructure that helps facilitating the online payment. In addition to this, the high spending by U.S. and Canada government on securing the transaction network, coupled with an availability of standard rules and regulations pertaining to online payment is further anticipated to encourage growth of the market in this region.

Asia Pacific projected as the most opportunistic region during the forecast period. The prime factor attributed to ongoing proliferation of business-to-business eCommerce market as well as surge in adoption of financial technology. In addition to this, digital transformation trend along with the strategic partnerships among global and local industry players have fueled adoption of B2B payments transaction in the region.

Report Highlights

Domestic Payments segment led the global B2B payments transaction market with remarkable revenue share in 2020. Upsurge in number of small and medium sized enterprises in the countries such as India and China is primarily uplifting the segment growth.

By enterprise size, large enterprises held the major revenue share in the global B2B Payments Transaction market in 2020 owing to rising B2B payments transactions among the large manufacturer and wholesaler.

By payment mode, traditional held the major revenue share in the global B2B Payments Transaction market in 2020 owing to current preference by large companies towards traditional payments.

By industry vertical, manufacturing held the major revenue share in the global B2B Payments Transaction market in 2020.

Market Dynamics

Driver

Growth of the global B2B payments transaction market is mainly driven by rapid expansion of trades across the globe due to an increased import and export of goods & services. For instance, developing nations have become significantly important in world tradewith several developing countries such as India and China have considerably augmented their exports of manufactures and services. Several studies indicate that the trade among developing nations has grown rapidly, with over 40% of their exports is going to other developing nations.

Restraint

The business revenue losses along with the discontinuation in business operations primarily hampers growth of the market during forecast period.

Opportunity

There is risingshift within the B2B ecosystem towards digital technologies. For the businesses, digitization ofaccounts receivable and accounts payable functions allows significant workflow automation by reducing thehuman errors and labor costs associated with manual processing of payments. Hence, digitization ofB2B payments transaction significantly creates lucrative growth opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

Challenges

Upsurge in fraud cases across business payment industry is anticipated to challenge growth of the global B2B payments transaction market. This is attributed to the fact that more number of large as well as small businesses are at risk of payments fraud. For instance, in November 2019, the police department of Irelandhave alarmed about the threat of B2B payments fraud after a number of businesses in the country lost thousands of dollars to business email compromise (BEC) scams.

Browse more related reports@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/industry/ict





Recent Developments

In August 2021, Fiserv, a global fintech and payments company and Goldman Sachs Transaction Banking have launched the initial B2B payments offering.This offering is a B2B facility for domestic and foreign currency payments.

In August 2021, Sentinels, the transaction monitoring platform has formed a collaboration with TerraPay,the payments infrastructure provider. Through this collaboration agreement, Sentinels is projected toofferTerraPay’s infrastructure with an AI-powered tool and improve transaction monitoring capabilities.

In December 2020, First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the UAE’s largest lender has partnered with Visa, an American multinational financial services corporation to offer a suite of digital payment solutions that are targeted at corporate clients.





The key players operating in the market are American Express, Bank of America Corporation, Capital One, Mastercard, Citigroup Inc., Transfer Wise Ltd., Payoneer Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc., Square Inc., Visa Inc.

Market Segmentation

By Payment Type

Domestic Payments

Cross-Border Payments

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Sized Enterprises

By Payment Mode

Traditional

Digital

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Manufacturing

Metals & Mining

IT & Telecom

Energy & Utilities

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea

Rest of the World





