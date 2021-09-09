Global Ambulatory IV Infusion Pumps Market Overview By The Business Research Company

This report describes and explains the global ambulatory IV infusion pumps market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for 2025-2030. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

According to The Business Research Company's research report on the ambulatory IV infusion pumps market, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing demand for improved infusion pumps, COVID-19 impact, rise in healthcare expenditure, and increasing oncology cases in the geriatric population will drive the growth in the ambulatory infusion pumps market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the market in the future include stringent regulations, lack of skilled and trained professionals to administer drugs, and low healthcare awareness.



Ambulatory Infusion Pumps Definition

Ambulatory infusion pumps are usually plastic handheld devices consisting of a disposable syringe, collapsible bag reservoir, a mechanism for propelling the infusate, a flow-control mechanism, and a means of displaying alarm conditions and/or user prompts. They are used for the controlled delivery of medication into the patient's body. These infusion pumps are suited for delivering fluids in large or small amounts and could be used to deliver nutrients or medications such as insulin or other hormones, antibiotics, chemotherapy drugs, and pain relievers.

Ambulatory IV infusion pumps are suitable for patients who require routine or continuous infusions. These pumps can be clipped to clothing or carried in an ambulatory pump pouch to administer medications and that allows the patient to walk without the need for an IV pole and carry out their daily lives activities without the need to stay in a hospital or being bedridden. The market by value in this report is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services within the specified market and geography. It does not include revenues from intersegment sales and resales, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included. Whether specifically stated or not, the markets for goods include related services, and the markets for services include related goods.

Market Segmentation

The ambulatory IV infusion pumps market covered in this report is segmented by type into disposable ambulatory infusion pumps, chemotherapy infusion pumps, by end-user into hospitals, home healthcare, others, and by application into chemotherapy/oncology, diabetes, gastroenterology, analgesia/pain management, pediatrics/neonatology, hematology, other applications.

The market is segmented by therapy into chemotherapy infusion pumps, anti-infective infusion pumps, and others. The anti-infective infusion pump was the largest segment of the ambulatory IV infusion pumps market segmented by therapy, accounting for 47.9% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the chemotherapy infusion pump segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the ambulatory IV infusion pumps market segmented by therapy, at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2020-2025.

The Business Research Company’s report titled Ambulatory IV Infusion Pumps Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Disposable Infusion Pump, Chemotherapy Infusion Pump), By End-User (Hospitals, Home Healthcare), By Application (Chemotherapy/Oncology, Diabetes, Gastroenterology, Analgesia/Pain Management, Pediatrics/Neonatology, Hematology, Other Applications), COVID-19 Growth And Change covers major ambulatory IV infusion pumps companies, ambulatory IV infusion pumps market share by company, ambulatory IV infusion pumps manufacturers, ambulatory IV infusion pumps market size, and ambulatory IV infusion pumps market forecasts. The report also covers the global ambulatory IV infusion pumps market and its segments.

Market Size And Growth Forecast

The global ambulatory IV infusion pumps market size is expected to decline from $0.04 billion in 2020 to $0.04 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -2.1%. The slow decline in the market is mainly due to the companies decreasing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The ambulatory IV infusion pumps market is expected to reach $0.06 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

North America is the largest region in the ambulatory IV infusion pumps market, accounting for 35.3% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the ambulatory IV infusion pumps market will be Eastern Europe and Western Europe, where growth will be at CAGRs of 3.2% and 2.3% respectively during 2020-2025.

Competitive Landscape

The global ambulatory IV infusion pumps market is concentrated, with a small number of large players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 69.74% of the total market in 2020. Major players in the market include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Baxter International, B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Smiths Medical, and ICU Medical, Inc.

Ambulatory IV Infusion Pumps Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, segments and geographies, trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

