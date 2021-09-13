Local True Value Store Expands Business Reach with a Brand New Website
Staples True Value has broadened its horizons with a new ecommerce website that encourages customers to shop online or browse their rental catalog.
STAPLES, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Staples True Value of Staples, Minnesota, expands its business to online ordering for curbside pickup. The Staples location offers a robust product selection and online catalog boasting hardware, appliances, paint supplies, rental equipment, lawn and garden supplies, sporting goods, animal feed, pet food, and more!
— Kathleen Ferrel
For Kathleen Ferrel of Staples True Value, previous website attempts just didn’t cut it. As Kathleen looked back on that time, she noted that she had no idea what to do, and she felt “all alone in the process and needed some help and guidance.”
Kathleen researched online marketing solution providers specializing in her industry and found New Media Retailer (NMR).
After meeting with NMR in December 2020, Kathleen was eager to get started on the new website. Her focus was to create a website that showcased their wide range of retail and rental products. For Kathleen, this meant building a customized website built specifically for their retail and rental location needs.
True to Kathleen’s expectations, the team at NMR built a website that paralleled their branding in-store with the iconic True Value red, unique imagery, and an online catalog that represented their inventory. Moreover, the checkout process on the website made curbside pickup easier than ever for customers and staff members alike. Not only could their customers navigate their main store catalog, but they could browse the rental catalog as well.
Soon after the site launch, the team saw increased sales and foot traffic, rental sales increased, and calls to the store jumped significantly.
Kathleen was more than pleased with the outcome of the website, and precisely the “flexibility to update the website to fit what we needed for the store and the major outcome is the rental site!”
Kathleen started working with a marketing specialist at NMR whom she could go to for site updates and questions regarding marketing tactics. The team’s transition to ecommerce was more effortless than ever as they felt supported in their journey. The Staples True Value team is ecstatic for the future of their business and eager to continue the growth of their website.
