Frontline Hero Retires and Transforms into an Iconic Symbol of Hope for Breast Cancer and Healthy Communities Nationwide

Vicky, the pink fire engine, turns heads with her beautiful custom wrap and powerful message "You Will Never Fight Breast Cancer Alone". (Designed and installed by Apply Your Brand.)

For 3 Sisters, Inc. unveils "Vicky" the pink fire engine in time for Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October

OLNEY, MARYLAND, USA, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wrapped in a stunning palette of eye-catching pinks, and the head turning message "You Will Never Fight Breast Cancer Alone", this 2002 Pierce fire engine, a frontline engine that once served the bustling Washington, DC suburb, Bethesda, Maryland, serves her community again, ensuring no one fights breast cancer alone.

You won't see "Vicky" responding to any fires, but you will find her carrying out her new mission in communities nationwide - raising awareness about breast cancer, delivering health and resource information to under-resourced and underserved communities (often communities of color), and inspiring and promoting hope and strength to breast cancer fighters, survivors, and thrivers.

"For 3 Sisters is providing a boots (and wheels) on the ground approach to providing compassionate caring help to so many women and families in our community," said Jeanne Mandelblatt of Walking Warriors Battling Breast Cancer.

Based in Olney, MD, For 3 Sisters is celebrating 10 years of service and commitment to the breast cancer and healthy communities.

"Moyer & Sons Moving and Storage has been a proud community partner with For 3 Sisters and their grassroots dedication to raising awareness and improving the lives of people affected by breast cancer. So when the opportunity to get involved with “Vicky” was brought to us, we were very honored. We are excited to see and hear this one of a kind pink firetruck sound its alarm for the first time!” said John Moyer, Jr.

Vicky made her unofficial debut on June 6, 2021 at Anne Arundel Medical Center's National Cancer Survivors' Day event, and appeared thereafter in Independence Day parades in the Havre de Grace, Severna Park, and Annapolis communities.

"It's great to see the community fall in love with her already," said Marshall Moneymaker, founder of For 3 Sisters. When we drive by, people wave, cheer, and clap; many can be heard yelling 'thank you'.”

Moneymaker is a retired Montgomery County, MD firefighter who lost three sisters to breast cancer, and who himself transformed into The Pink Fireman after his shift mates surprised him with pink firefighting gear in April 2011. Marshall and "Vicky" (formerly E61/E706) served together on the frontlines at Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Station 6 from 2002 - 2011.

Vicky, the pink engine’s namesake, was the first of Moneymaker’s three sisters to be diagnosed with, and pass away from breast cancer.

For 3 Sisters is hosting the official community unveiling and celebration event for the public on October 2, 2021 in Olney, Maryland.

About For 3 Sisters

For 3 Sisters is a national grassroots organization dedicated to raising awareness and improving the lives of men and women affected by breast cancer. It was founded by retired firefighter, Marshall Moneymaker and his wife Shannon after he lost three older sisters to breast cancer. For 3 Sisters provides financial support and resource case management services to the breast cancer community and educates the healthy community about breast cancer and the importance of early detection. For 3 Sisters is committed to supporting breast cancer fighters and survivors in any way possible, so no man or woman fight breast cancer alone.

About the Unveiling/Celebration Event

October 2, 2021 · 12pm · Lone Oak Farm 5000 Olney-Laytonsville Road, Olney, Maryland 20832

Public and Media Welcomed