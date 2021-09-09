Episcopal Welcomes Petros Kyprianou as Director of Sports Performance

One of Florida's best college-preparatory educational schools has expanded its team.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Episcopal welcomes Petros Kyprianou as the School’s Director of Sports Performance. Kyprianou comes to Episcopal following a decorated career as the Head Track & Field Coach at the University of Georgia. Most recently, Kypiranou served as a decathlon and heptathlon coach for several Olympic athletes at the Tokyo Olympics. As a member of the Episcopal athletic department, he will work hand in hand with the coaching staff to help teams reach their full potential. His holistic approach to training includes instruction and support for all physical and mental aspects of athlete development.

"I look forward to seeing the impact Coach Petros will have on our athletic department," said Andy Kidd ’99, Director of Athletics. "Whether a student-athlete strives to play at the collegiate level or is focused on being the best high school athlete possible, I am confident Coach Petros’ training will help them achieve their goals."

Kyprianou coached track and field at the University of Georgia from 2008-2021, including serving as Head Track & Field Coach and Head Cross Country Coach the last six years. Under his leadership, the Georgia Bulldogs won the national championship in 2018. Kyprianou has also worked with 18 Olympians, including Episcopal alumnus Garrett Scantling ’11, who recently competed in the Olympics in Tokyo in decathlon.

Kyprianou has a bachelor’s degree in physical education, sports science and management from Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece, and a master’s degree in exercise science and biomechanics from the University of Nebraska. His many years of experience include time as an assistant coach at Boise State University, and off-season speed strength training and consulting for the NFL and NBA.

Episcopal fields 65 teams in 18 sports. Twenty-seven members of the Class of 2021 are playing 12 sports at 19 different colleges and universities. Episcopal serves 1,200 students on four campuses, including the Knight Sports Campus.

For more information, please visit https://esj.org/about/.

###

About Episcopal School of Jacksonville

Episcopal School of Jacksonville provides an exceptional college-preparatory education within an academically challenging and caring environment focused on a balanced experience. The school's traditional liberal arts curriculum prepares students to make a difference in the world by focusing on effective communications, critical thinking, problem-solving and technical skills.

Contact Details:

4455 Atlantic Boulevard

Jacksonville, FL 32207

United States