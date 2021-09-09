Australia Adventure Tourism Market Is Expected to Reach $33.51 Billion by 2027: Says AMR

Rapid development of the global travel & tourism industry, increase in disposable income, pursuit of unique experiences to augment the tourism industry, and high penetration of Internet drive the growth of the Australia adventure tourism market. Based on activity, the land-based activity segment held the major share in 2019. Based on type of traveler, the couple segment would remain lucrative by 2027.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Australia adventure tourism market was pegged at $22.37 billion in 2019 and is estimated to hit $33.51 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 21.0% from 2021 to 2027. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Australia Adventure Tourism Market@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/13070?reqfor=covid

Rapid development of the global travel & tourism industry, increase in disposable income, pursuit of unique experiences to augment the tourism industry, and high penetration of Internet drive the growth of the Australia adventure tourism market. On the other hand, surge in terrorism & crime rate, political uncertainty, and natural calamities restrain the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, rise of social media is anticipated to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the sector.

COVID-19 scenario-

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the activities in the Australia tourism industry to a significant extent, especially during the initial phase. After the inbound tourism in Australia received a major hit after the outbreak, the market was impacted negatively.

However, the situation is getting better slowly & steadily, and the market is projected to recoup soon.



Download Sample Copy Of Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13070

The Australia adventure tourism market is analyzed across type, activity, type of traveler, age group, and sales channel. . Based on type, the soft segment contributed to more than three-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and is expected to lead the trail by 2027. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 21.6% from 2021 to 2027.

Based on activity, the land-based activity segment accounted for half of the total market revenue in share in 2020, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2027. The air-based activity segment, however, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 21.8% from 2021 to 2027.



Based on type of traveler, the couple segment held the major share in 2019, generating more than half of the Australia adventure tourism market. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 21.7% during the forecast period.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13070

The leading market players analyzed in the Australia adventure tourism market report include Discovery Nomads, Trafalgar Travel, Contiki, AAT Kings Tours Limited, G Adventures, Insight Vacations, Intrepid Group, Ltd, Intro Travel, Inspiring Journeys, and Ultimate Adventure Travel Pty Ltd. These market players have adopted different strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to reinforce their status in the industry.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

﻿





Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research