A Pivotal Moment in the Global Sensors and Electronics Community, Sensors Converge Returns to an In-Person Event September 21-23, 2021 in San Jose, California

In-Person and Virtual Content and Engagement Available for the Industry to Network, Discover Technologies, Share Ideas and Define the Future Roadmap

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This month, the global engineering community will come together at Questex’s Sensors Converge September 21-23, 2021 at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California to network, discover technologies, share ideas and define the future roadmap for the industry registrations. Register here.



Charlene Soucy, Senior Director, Sensors Converge said, "We have received an overwhelming positive response from the design engineering community about uniting at Sensors Converge. After a long interruption due to the pandemic, both engineers and exhibitors are ready to network, learn and share ideas in-person. And for those unable to attend in-person, we have created a free Virtual Pass for the engineers to get the content they need and reconnect digitally."

Sensors Converge offers a dynamic educational experience comprised of technical sessions and tutorials conducted by subject matter experts and speakers with practical experience. Featuring engineers sharing real stories and technology applications, the program will cover tracks including Embedded Technology, Autonomous Technologies, Industrial & Environmental Sensing, Intelligent Sensing, IoT & Wireless, 5G, Energy Harvesting, Interoperability, COVID-19 Technologies, IIoT, MedTech, and Smart Buildings & Cities. The full event schedule can be viewed here.

Sensors Converge Highlights

The Expo Hall will showcase nearly 200 exhibitors demonstrating "hot" and cutting-edge technologies across 60 categories including: Internet of Things, Wireless, Automation, Automotive, Medical, Pressure, Position, and Wearables. Over 40 of the exhibitors are new to Sensors Converge.

will showcase nearly 200 exhibitors demonstrating "hot" and cutting-edge technologies across 60 categories including: Internet of Things, Wireless, Automation, Automotive, Medical, Pressure, Position, and Wearables. Over 40 of the exhibitors are new to Sensors Converge. 100+ speakers from NASA JPL, Intel, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, 219 Design, PARC, Whirlpool, John Deere, Peloton Interactive will take the stage.

from NASA JPL, Intel, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, 219 Design, PARC, Whirlpool, John Deere, Peloton Interactive will take the stage. Women in Sensors and Electronics panel will focus on diversity and inclusion and include speakers from Peloton Interactive, Root Ventures, Maxim Integrated, and Edge Analytics.

will focus on diversity and inclusion and include speakers from Peloton Interactive, Root Ventures, Maxim Integrated, and Edge Analytics. The Chip Shortage panel on the Converge Main Stage will feature experts discussing the seemingly never-ending chip shortage that is hurting more than just car production.

on the Converge Main Stage will feature experts discussing the seemingly never-ending chip shortage that is hurting more than just car production. Interactive Tech Zones & Demos on the expo floor offers an exclusive focus on Sensors, Autonomous & Automotive, Embedded, IoT & Wireless, MEMS, and Emerging Technologies, as well as demos of new and innovative products.

on the expo floor offers an exclusive focus on Sensors, Autonomous & Automotive, Embedded, IoT & Wireless, MEMS, and Emerging Technologies, as well as demos of new and innovative products. Attendees will see some of the newest and never before seen touchless tech on display in the

Theater of Touchless Technology, including temperature scans, robots, gesture displays and more.

The Converge Main Stage both allow attendees to see sensing technologies in action – both in person and virtually. Plus, Fierce Electronics Editor, Matt Hamblen, will be keeping us up-to-date on the latest happenings via interviews at the News Desk.

both allow attendees to see sensing technologies in action – both in person and virtually. Plus, Fierce Electronics Editor, Matt Hamblen, will be keeping us up-to-date on the latest happenings via interviews at the News Desk. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in Dev Kit and other cool tech giveaways on the Sensors Converge Main Stage. Avnet, PowerFilm, Infineon, and other exhibitors will be participating.

on the Sensors Converge Main Stage. Avnet, PowerFilm, Infineon, and other exhibitors will be participating. The Career Connection , sponsored by Randstad, is the central meeting spot to advance the careers of sensors and electronics professionals.

, sponsored by Randstad, is the central meeting spot to advance the careers of sensors and electronics professionals. The Smart Sensor Challenge from PICMG allows attendees to bring a live analog sensor to PICMG’s stations to make the sensor smart.

from PICMG allows attendees to bring a live analog sensor to PICMG’s stations to make the sensor smart. In-Person Networking allows attendees to catch up with colleagues and make new contacts through networking opportunities, including roundtables, outdoor lunches, meetups and more. Combine In-Person Networking and the Meetup Lounge for a dedicated area on the Expo Floor where peers and colleagues reconnect to discuss similar interests and design engineering trends. The attendee matchmaking via the event mobile app, Brella, allows attendees to select their networking topics and connect with other attendees that have similar interests.



"In the last few months all kinds of communication devices, enabled by sensors, have been instrumental to keep us connected. Nevertheless, we have missed the face-to-face interaction with customers and prospects. We are therefore excited to finally again contribute to in-person events, presenting our newest sensing solutions in the areas of AIoT and wearables at Sensors Converge," said Marcellino Gemelli, Sr. Director of Global Business Development, Bosch Sensortec.

"Analog Devices is thrilled to be back in-person with the sensors and electronics community at Sensors Expo 2021! The diverse group of engineers that this event brings together is truly special – as the best minds from many different focus areas come together to share ideas, best practices and network to pave the way for the future trends impacting our industry," added Carrie Diforio, Global Events Manager, Analog Devices.

Sensors Converge offers two registration options to attend in-person, the All-Access Pass provides access to the entire event and the Expo Hall Pass offers access to the Expo Hall only. Virtual Passes are free. For more information, visit: https://www.sensorsexpo.com/register .

For exhibit or sponsorship opportunities, click here. Multiple opportunities are available to maximize reach with a high-impact hybrid sponsorship.

To apply for press registration, click here.

Sensors Converge is Committed to Keeping the Design Engineering Community Safe

Safety measures will be in place to ensure a healthy and safe visit to Sensors Converge including mandatory masks and required vaccinations. With 100+ in-person events globally, Questex is monitoring data daily by country, state, local government and venue, and incorporating CDC and WHO guidelines on vaccines, testing and protocols to achieve the best safety results.

The San Jose city council requires all attendees and staff to provide proof of vaccination in order to enter any event of 50 or more people at city facilities, including the San Jose Convention Center. Questex will be following this new guidance for Sensors Converge 2021. Participants will be asked to provide proof of vaccination before the event starts. Per the new regulation, Questex will not be accepting negative tests as proof of entry.

For additional information on the health and safety protocols, click here.

