African Energy Chamber to Participate in the Ninth Conference on Climate Change and Development in Africa: Committed to an African-Centric Climate Mitigation Strategy

African Energy Chamber (www.EnergyChamber.org) Executive Chairman NJ Ayuk will attend the Ninth Conference on Climate Change and Development in Africa (CCDA-IX) in Cabo Verde on the 13th – 17th of September 2021 where he will contribute to and drive a collaborative discussion on what a just energy transition looks like for Africa. Focused on ensuring Africa’s climate change mitigation strategies coincide with, rather than restrict, Africa’s economic development, Ayuk will bring a valuable perspective to the conference.

Organized by the Economic Commission for Africa and the Government of Cabo Verde, with partners the African Union Commission, the Economic Commission for Africa and the African Development Bank, CCDA-IX will take place under the theme ‘Towards a just transition that delivers jobs, prosperity and climate resilience in Africa: leveraging the green and blue economy.’ The conference serves as a prelude to the Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in November and aims to provide an African-focused narrative regarding climate change mitigation, offering up critical views and new solutions directly from African representatives. With overall objectives geared towards a continent-wide debate on Africa’s just transition and how the continent can develop appropriate frameworks to not only prepare for, but drive the transition, CCDA-IX will be critical for Africa’s energy and economic future.

Over 600 million people lack access to electricity in Africa, and yet, the continent holds enough natural resources to eradicate energy poverty and transform the economy. With global climate mitigation strategies calling for the immediate elimination of fossil fuels worldwide, despite Africa emitting merely 2% of global greenhouse gas emissions, the continent’s economic development is at risk. Therefore, Ayuk is focused on driving a discussion on how Africa can mitigate climate change while ensuring economic growth is sustained. By promoting Africa’s hydrocarbon, renewable, and hydrogen potential, Ayuk will offer new solutions to Africa’s just transition.

Joining government ministers, climate change experts, policymakers, the private sector, and representatives of academia and research, Ayuk will emphasize the value of African voices in global climate change dialogue, promoting alternative mitigation strategies that comply with Africa’s economic growth objectives.

“Africa’s development should not be restricted because of unilateral decisions regarding climate change. There needs to be an open, collaborative dialogue on climate mitigation, and Africa should take a leading position in this discussion. With over 600 million people without access to electricity, African countries should be allowed to develop their resources and ensure every individual on the continent can benefit. At CCDA-IX, we will engage in an exciting discussion on what the just transition means for Africa, how Africa can finance this transition, suggesting adaptive, African-centric strategies for climate mitigation,” stated Ayuk.