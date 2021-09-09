DEGEN LIZZY: NEW ERA OF SOLANA NFTS

Inspired by the real-world crisis of chameleons. Let’s save these beautiful creatures.

/EIN News/ -- Paris, France, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whether you’re into crypto or not, it is very possible that you have heard about NFTs if you have been on social media of late. The current crypto price discovery is predominantly led by the people’s interest in NFTs where some who bought NFTs around mere $100 became instant millionaires a few days later. So much so, even institutions like Visa recently announced that they purchased a CryptoPunk NFT which they spent over 6 figures on.



Degen Lizzy, is an orphaned chameleon from the wild wild west who grew up all by himself in a physically and mentally demanding environment. The Degen Lizzy, with 10000 unique moods, is on a mission to save the community and in search of its rightful partner. The main cause of the project is to support the cause of Chameleon conservation where over 36% of the current Chameleon population is said to be on the verge of extinction.

The unique story line and killer suspension has garnered so much hype around the crypto community in the Solana blockchain even before its launch. Unlike many other NFT projects in the market, Degen Lizzy is a hand-drawn unique character with many supplementary attributes and more importantly has a well-developed roadmap.

The team members behind Degen Lizzy are veterans in the Blockchain space across many platforms. They have selected Solana for its scalability, faster transaction speeds and lower gas fees that allows anyone to purchase the NFTs without having to worry about high gas fees to buy, list, sell or trade. The launch itself is going to be a fair launch where everyone is free to purchase at the listing price. Early supporters of the project will get a head start to buy their Degen Lizzy NFTs at the launch day.

The marketing and the roadmap are truly what seems to have the most promise in the project. There are many marketing initiatives lined up leading up to the sale day and many influencers and internet celebrities who back the project in the days to come. More importantly, post sale marketing campaigns to engage the community. These include surprise drops for the holders and super rare AR Degen Lizzy moods.

The designs are unique and hand-drawn by some of the most talented digital artists today. Much attention to detail was exerted in creating unique moods where the Degen Lizzy learned the art of living, surviving in the wild wild west. Gauging what the value or the use of a NFT would be is something that has been a challenge for quite some time, but these diverse moods of the Degen Lizzy provides an experience unlike others in the marketplace. More importantly, as its rightful partner, it shows as a status symbol for being considerate about the conservation of the Chameleon population who are at a great risk of survival even at this point of writing.

The best way to get involved with Degen Lizzy is to buy one from the sale itself. They are offering 10,000 mints for sale at a minting price of 5 SOL. From there, the collection will be transported to our listing partner where collectors will have the ability to buy, sell or showcase these NFTs.

