Barrier Systems Market Technology, Future Trends, Market Opportunities 2027

Barrier Systems Market Opportunity Analysis, Competitor Landscape, Growth, Trends & Forecast 2027PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global barrier systems market size was valued at $19.1 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $25.4 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.7% from 2020 to 2027. The global barrier systems market was 34,353 thousand units by volume in 2019, and is projected to reach 49,415 thousand units by volume by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2027.
Increase in investments in commercial infrastructure would create the need for effective crowd management solutions such as entry & exit, vehicle parking areas, and pedestrian safety. In order to cater to these needs, safety barrier systems such as bollards, swipe gates, guardrails, and drop arms are required, which in turn is expected to accelerate the growth of the global barrier systems market.
Leading Players:
The key players profiled in the barrier systems market report include A-SAFE, Avon-barrier, Barrier1 Systems, Inc., DELTABLOC, Global GRAB Technologies, Inc, Gramm Barrier Systems Limited, Hill & Smith Barrier, Lindsay Corporation, Tata Steel Europe, and Valmont Structures Pvt. Ltd.
Global Barrier Systems Market Segments
By Technology
• Rigid
• Semirigid
• Flexible
By Application
• Roadways
• Airports
• Railways
• Others
Key Findings Of The Study
• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging barrier systems market trends and dynamics.
• By device type, the crash barrier systems segment dominated the barrier systems market, in terms of revenue in 2019 and is projected to grow at a
CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.
• By application, the roadways segment registered highest growth in the barrier systems market in 2019.
• The Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.
• The report provides an extensive analysis of the barrier systems market trends and emerging opportunities of the market.
• In-depth barrier systems market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2020 and 2027.
