Medal Of Honor Recipients Visit With Soldiers’ Home In Chelsea And Holyoke Residents 

Holyoke and Chelsea — Today, as part of the community activities associated with the 2021 Medal of Honor Convention taking place in Boston, Massachusetts, Medal of Honor recipients visited the Veterans residing at both Massachusetts Soldiers’ Homes.

Early this morning, Medal of Honor recipient Michael John Fitzmaurice flew in a Massachusetts National Guard Blackhawk helicopter to the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke and met with Holyoke Veterans in the building’s Canteen. The Veteran residents shared comradery with Specialist Fourth Class Fitzmaurice, and told stories of their time in the service. Veteran Resident Eugene Murphy presented Specialist Fourth Class Fitzmaurice with a Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke baseball cap from all of his fellow veterans.

Later this morning, Medal of Honor Recipients James McCloughan, Thomas Kelley, Robert Patterson, and Michael Thornton visited the Soldiers’ Home in Chelsea. The Veteran residents in the long term care building and the domiciliary met one-on-one with Medal of Honor recipients and swapped stories of their shared experience.

The Medal of Honor is the United States' highest award for military valor in action. The Medal is authorized for any military service member who distinguishes himself conspicuously by gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty, while engaged in action. Learn more about the medal here.

Medal of Honor Recipient Michael J. Fitzmaurice greets Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke Residents in the Canteen (Dave Wilkinson, Massachusetts National Guard)

Medal of Honor Recipient Michael J. Fitzmaurice speaks to individual Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke Residents (Dave Wilkinson, Massachusetts National Guard)

(Left) Medal of Honor Recipient Thomas G. Kelly and (Right) Medal of Honor Recipient Robert Patterson meets with Soldiers’ Home in Chelsea resident

