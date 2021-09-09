High-Performance Seals Market ($10.42Bn by 2028) Growth Forecast at 4% CAGR During 2021 to 2028 COVID Impact and Global Analysis by TheInsightPartners.com

The High-Performance Seals Market Growth impelled by rise in demand for high-performance seals from the automotive industry and advantages associated with high-performance seals.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High-Performance Seals Market: Key Insights

According to our new research study on “High-Performance Seals Market to 2030 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Product Type and End-Use Industry,” the High-Performance Seals Market was valued at US$ 7,920.82 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 10,426.16 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2020 to 2028. The availability of substitutes and high costs associated with high-performance seals may impede the market growth.

High-Performance Seals Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

AFT Fluorotec; American High Performance Seals; ElringKlinger Kunststofftechnik GmbH; High Performance Seals; James Walker; Mykin Inc.; Performance Seals, Inc.; PXL SEALS; Precision Polymer Engineering Limited; and Trelleborg Sealing Solutions are among the key companies operating in the global high-performance seals market. The market leaders are continuously looking forward to tapping prevailing business opportunities by expanding and diversifying their market presence and acquiring new customer bases.

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of High-Performance Seals Market - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00023241/



In February 2021, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions launched the unique and revolutionary Turcon VL Seal II, a hydraulic sealing product for the aerospace industry. This new product offers enhanced sealing efficiency, easier installation, and even greater reliability.

In 2020, James Walker launched a new innovative version of its Walkersele rotary lip seal. The new product, Walkersele X-Gen, has been developed by in-depth research and development projects in collaboration with wind turbine and bearing OEMs.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global high-performance seals market in 2020. The dominance of the high-performance seals market in this region can be primarily attributed to the presence of a strong industrial base with prominent manufactures significantly contributing to market growth. The increasing demand for high-performance seals from oil and gas, automotive, aerospace and defense, and other industries, backed by significant growth in end-use industrial bases, is stimulating the demand for high-performance seals in the regional market. The rise in investment in the manufacturing sector across economies further provides lucrative opportunities for the growth of the high-performance seals market in Asia Pacific. The robust automotive manufacturing base in Asian economies has supported the growth of high-performance seals to augment the regional market growth. Furthermore, favorable policies implemented by the government of India such as Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India, are expected to create sufficient growth opportunities for the diverse industrial bases, which, in turn, is expected to propel the demand for high-performance seals in the region.

Download Sample PDF Brochure of High-Performance Seals Market Growth Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00023241/



Automotive manufacturers demand new and innovative high-performance materials to be used in automotive components. The global automotive industry is witnessing monumental transformation, owing to rapid urbanization, a rise in disposable income, and a shift in consumer lifestyle. Further, the positive impact of globalization, improvements in manufacturing capabilities in developing economies, and incorporation of advanced technology are among the factors bolstering the demand for passenger and commercial vehicles. As per The Economist Intelligence Unit Limited, the sales of new cars are expected to witness a rise of 15% by the end of 2021, among which, the sales of commercial vehicles may record a rise of 16% by 2021. The high-performance seals are extensively used in various automotive applications such as air conditioning systems, vehicle batteries, braking systems, electronic control units, fuel systems, and ride control systems. Therefore, the rising sales of vehicles drive the demand for high-performance seals material used in automotive components. The high-performance seals withstand high temperatures in long-distance driving. Also, the imposition of strict carbon emissions regulations motivates manufacturers to comply with specifications to help minimize emissions and the risk of unexpected downtime, which has further promoted the demand for such seals. Hence, the demand for high-performance seals in the automotive industry is rising, which is propelling market growth.

High-Performance Seals Market: Segmental Overview

In terms of product type, the hydraulic and fluid seals segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The growth of the market for this segment is attributed to the rising use of these seals across various end-use industries such as aerospace, automotive, agriculture, construction, oil, & gas, marine, and chemicals. In terms of end-use industry, the chemicals segment accounted for largest share of the high-performance seals market in 2020.

Order a Copy of High-Performance Seals Market Shares, Strategies and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00023241/

The high-performance seals to be used in the chemical industry require properties such as outstanding chemical resistance to various aggressive media, resistance to high and low temperature extremes, and robust mechanical strength. Therefore, the reliability of the sealing systems is a top priority to allow productive procedures to operate in a completely safe manner.

















Browse Related Reports:

Aircraft Seals Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Dynamic Seal and Static Seal), Material (Metals, Polymers, and Composites), Application (Airframe, Engine, Landing Gear, Flight Control and Hydraulic System, Others), Distribution Channel (OEM and Aftermarket), End User (Commercial Aircraft and Military Aircraft) - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/aircraft-seals-market



Hydraulic Seals Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Wiper Seals, Piston Seals, Rod Seals, Buffer Seals, and Others) and End-User Industry (Automotive, Aerospace, Agriculture, Chemical, Marine, and Others) - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/hydraulic-seals-market/



Medical Processing Seals Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Material (Silicone, Metal, Ptfe, Others); Type (O-Rings, Gaskets, Lip Seals, Others); Application (Medical Devices, Medical Equipments) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/medical-processing-seals-market



Aerospace and Defence Elastomers Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (EPDM, Fluoroelastomers, Silicone elastomers, Others); Application (O-Rings and Gaskets, Seals, Profiles, Hoses, Others) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/aerospace-and-defence-elastomers-market



Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - By Type (Acrylic , Silicone , Rubber , Others); Backing Material (Paper , Fabric , Plastic , Others); Applications (Surgery , Wound Dressing , Splints , Secure Iv Lines , Ostomy Seals , Hygiene , Bandages, Transdermal Patches, and Blister Protection , Diagnostic, Monitoring and Medical Devices, and Optical Care , Others) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/healthcare-adhesive-tapes-market



Wellhead Equipment Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (Casing Heads, Casing Spools, Tubing Heads, Casing Hangers, Secondary Seals, Tubing Hangers, Others); Components (Hangers, Flanges, Master valve, Choke, Others); Application (Onshore, Offshore) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/wellhead-equipment-market



Step Seals Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Nitrile Rubber, FKM Fluoroelastomers); Application (Mobile Hydraulics, Air Compressors, Others) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/step-seals-market



Rubber Molding Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Components (Seals, Weather-strips, Gaskets, Hoses, Grommets, Bellows); Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, HCV); Material (EPDM (Ethylene Propylene Diene Terpolymer), NR (Natural Rubber), SBR (Styrene-Butadiene Rubber), Others) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/rubber-molding-market



Fluoro Elastomer Market Forecast to 2028 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (Fluorosilicone, Perfluoroelastomers, Fluorocarbon, Others); Application (O rings, Gaskets, Hoses, Seals, Complex molding parts, Others); End use industry (Aerospace, Oil and gas, Energy, Power, Automotive, Pharmaceutical and food processing, Semiconductor, Chemical processing, Others) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/fluoro-elastomer-market



















About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/high-performance-seals-market

Connect With Us on:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7591674/admin/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tipmarkettrends

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theinsightpartners/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheInsightPartners

RSS/Feeds: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/feed/ | https://www.openpr.com/news/archive/139407/The-Insight-Partners.html

