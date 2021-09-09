Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market to Surpass US$ 3,883.4 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global healthcare supply chain management market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,080.6 Million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market:

The adoption of blockchain technology is driving the growth of the global healthcare supply chain management market . In healthcare supply chain management (SCM), blockchain technology transactions are a crucial monitoring technology for tapping into the entire process of medicine and medical products movement. For instance, in 2019, Oracle launched Intelligent Track and Trace, a blockchain application. The application is supported by blockchain technology, which helps to improve the efficiency of supply chain management by identifying the location of transactions and goods in the supply chain and trading partners.

Furthermore, key players operating in the global healthcare supply chain management market are focusing on adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as acquisition, collaboration, agreement, and partnership to increase their market presence in the global market.

For instance, on January 13, 2020, Infor, a global leader in the professional business cloud software industry, announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire Intelligent InSites Inc., a leading healthcare software provider. This acquisition enables Infor to provide an expanded technology suite for healthcare organizations.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global healthcare supply chain management market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period, owing to the introduction of technologically advanced systems to meet consumer demands. For instance, in June 2020, Blue Yonder collaborated with DHL Supply Chain to develop an integrated warehouse robot management system. It will allow customers to standardize the operation and onboarding data of multiple types of warehouse robots across multiple vendors.

Among end user, the healthcare providers segment dominates the market due to the increasing adoption of SCM solutions by various providers such as hospitals and clinics In addition, the training courses implemented by software companies have also promoted the adoption of these solutions by suppliers. For instance, in March 2020, Syft announced a hospital staff training program for Syft University to use Syft Synergy software for SCM.

Among regions, North America dominated the market owing to the launch of innovative solutions for healthcare supply chain market coupled with the higher penetration of software deployment in the area, majorly in the U.S. For instance, in March 2021, SATO, a global auto-ID solutions provider, announced the launch of the CT4-LX-HC smart compact desktop printer, which can help generate automatic IDs, labels, patient ID wristbands and more. The system will help minimize firmware-related issues and improve the healthcare supply chain.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global healthcare supply chain management market include Oracle, SAP SE, Infor., McKesson Corporation, Tecsys Inc., Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC., Cardinal Health, Epicor Software Corporation, LLamasoft Inc., Manhattan Associates, Jump Technologies, Inc., Blue Yonder Group, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Logi-Tag Systems, Picis Clinical Solutions, Inc., Premier, HYBRENT, INC, and Arvato Supply Chain Solutions SE.

Market Segmentation:

Global Healthcare Supply Chain management Market, By Models: Make-To-Stock Build-To-Order Continuous Replenishment Chain Assembly Others

Global Healthcare Supply Chain management Market, By Functions: Forecasting and Planning Inventory Management and Procurement Internal Logistics and Operations Warehousing and Distribution Reverse and Extended Logistics Others

Global Healthcare Supply Chain management Market, By Component: Software Hardware Services

Global Healthcare Supply Chain management Market, By Delivery Mode: On-premise Web-based Cloud-based

Global Healthcare Supply Chain management Market, By End User: Healthcare Manufacturers Healthcare Providers Distributors Logistics

Global Healthcare Supply Chain management Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East



Africa



By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa



