HP Launches ‘HP Pays Your PTA’ Campaign With Filmmaker, Actor and Dad Justin Baldoni

/EIN News/ -- Campaign features Baldoni along with internet personalities, The Holderness Family, putting their own spin on a new anthem for parents, Back to School Alright, to drive awareness for a new PTA fundraising platform from HP Instant Ink



WHAT: HP Inc., in partnership with filmmaker, actor and father of two Justin Baldoni and fan-favorite YouTube sensation, Kim and Penn Holderness of The Holderness Family, introduce HP Pays Your PTA, a new way to fundraise for Parent Teacher Associations across the country. To help spread the word, Baldoni and The Holderness Family debuted music videos featuring the song, ‘Back to School Alright’ a relatable anthem that captures the stressors of back-to-school, while raising awareness for PTA fundraising.

Parents and teachers are encouraged to create their own Instagram Reel by lip synching ‘Back to School Alright’ to promote their school’s fundraiser using #HPPaysYourPTA.

To participate, PTA representatives should complete an online form via hp.com/pta and upon registering, will receive a toolkit with a unique link for HP Instant Ink enrollment to be shared with parents and the community.

For each Instant Ink Plan signup, and plans starting at $.99 per month, HP will donate $10 to the school’s PTA. The five schools who raise the most will receive a match from HP (up to $2K). In total, HP will be funding up to $3M in PTA donations through this initiative.

To view the videos and song, watch Justin Baldoni’s here and The Holderness Family’s here.

WHEN: Available now through Nov. 30, 2021

Those interested can register their school through November 30. Unique links received upon registration will be active for 60 days.



