Global Digital Battlefield Market is Projected to Reach a Market value of US$1,24,360 Million by 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report on Global Digital Battlefield Market Report Forecast 2021-2031. Forecasts By Technology (Artificial Intelligence, 3D Printing, Internet of Things, Big Data Analytics, and Cloud Computing & Master Data Management, and other), By Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval, and Space), and By Solution (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Installation (New Procurement and Upgradation). PLUS, Profiles of Leading Weapon Contract Manufacturing Companies and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis. PLUS COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

Global digital battlefield market was valued at US$32,736 million in 2020 and is projected to reach at a market value of US$1,24,360 million by 2031.

This is attributed to the growing adoption of advanced technologies such as big data analytics, IoT, AI, and AR & VR that have enabled planners to make decisions based on insightful data. As a result, it is turning into higher survivability of soldiers and improvement in the success rate of military operations. Growing penetration of digital technologies across militaries has transformed the methods to meet the solutions for challenges raised by modern warfare through real-time situation awareness.

COVID-19 Impact on Digital Battlefield Market

In the past few decades, increasing concerns of border & nation security owing to growth in number of border dispute and terrorist activities across major countries has influenced the demand for digital battlefield solutions and services. Further, increased awareness among end users to enhance situational awareness and surveillance is encouraging government and defense organizations to increase their spending on deployment of next generation digital battlefield systems.

Emergence of COVID-19 since 2019 has impacted adversely the growth and economic development of country worldwide. Implementation of lockdown and travelling restrictions across the globe has disrupted the supply-chain and halted the production processes of new battlefield systems and equipment. Further, militaries of various countries have put hold on the procurement of new battlefield systems and equipment and shifted their priority towards public health and safety. Also, financial impact posed by the pandemic is compelling companies to close their production facilities and mull employee layoffs.

Market Drivers

With rising adoption of connected devices, robotics, and automation technologies in defense industry that can be used for various land, air, and sea applications ranging from automated systems and weapons communication large amount of data is being generated every day. This is encouraging defense technology department to utilize such data that can contribute to changing nature of conflict in today’s modern warfare era. Further, rising awareness regarding benefits offered by AI and machine learning technologies is increasing uptake of digital solutions to be deployed to automate operations across military wings. Now a day, digital solutions including AI, machine learning, and big data technologies is gaining traction in defense sector as they enhance cyber, biological and physical attack capabilities. Moreover, AI and big data solutions ensure autonomous operations which help operators in making more informed military decision and increase the speed and scale of military action. These factors are increasing uptake of such solutions which can influence future combat operations across navy, air force, and army.

Market Opportunities

Majority of the critical military operations are executed under pressure and for uninterrupted communication in such situations and speed becomes very crucial. Also, to establish wired communication in many such cases becomes difficult as the same consumes lot of time in case of replacement of cable, deployment of equipment and securing communications. Further, fixed wire connections limit user mobility and inflexible in nature. Due to all these limitations investment on wireless technology by defense sector is rising at a rapid pace as the same allow speedy network deployments and help military staff stay connected with enhanced user mobility. Moreover, wireless connectivity devices and related technologies support real-time mission-critical applications and create environment for interactive workplace. However, wireless technologies are often associated with security concerns but major players offering these solutions are focusing on enhancing security layers and architects to protect highly confidential communications happening between government and defense agencies against cyber-attacks. These technologies are likely to enhance digital battlefield environment across defense sector in near future, which in turn, is expected to create huge opportunity for prominent players operating in the market.

Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the market are BAE Systems, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corporation, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Leonardo, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Rheinmetall Ag, Thales Group, and Saab AB. Major companies in the market are focused towards signing long-term partnership, collaboration, agreement with leading players, merging and acquiring with technology experts, launching innovative products, and expanding their regional presence to gain competitive advantages.

