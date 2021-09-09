Industrial Floor Coating Market Growth Registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030
Manufacturers, Industry Size, Challenges, Drivers, Countries, and Technology Forecast to 2030PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global industrial floor coating market size was valued at $5.8 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $9.4 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030. On the basis of resin type, the epoxy segment is expected to witness a growth rate of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030 and reach $4,441.8 million in 2030. Based on flooring material, the concrete segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $3,016.4 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $4,960.3 million by 2030.
Growth of the construction sector in residential and commercial sectors has led to a favorable market for industrial floor coating goods to fulfill the need for long-lasting industrial floors from a fast-increasing population. Furthermore, epoxy type floor coating prevents water from leaking into the flooring and causing damage by sealing it against moisture. In addition, it provides a mildew-resistant barrier. However, there are a number of issues with epoxy floors in houses, both during the installation and maintenance processes. Thus, key players in this market have expanded businesses to improve the production rate of epoxy type floor coating. For instance, in June 2021, Lubrizol Corporation moved its production unit to its new plant in Carlton, UK. This will allow the company to serve new and future customers who require epoxy floor coating.
The key players in the market are offering industrial floor coating solutions as per the strict regulations set forth by authorities such as the U.S. EPA (U.S. Environment Protection Agency) and the U.S. FDA (U.S. Food and Drug Administration). For instance, BASF SE based in Germany offers polyaspartic flooring systems that are low odor and VOC compliant as per the U.S. FDA standards. These factors are expected to propel the industrial floor coating market growth during the forecast period.
Top Manufacturers:
Key companies profiled in the industrial floor coating report include BASF SE, Cipy Polyurethanes Pvt. Ltd., Cornerstone Flooring, Don Construction Products Ltd., Fosroc, Inc., MAPEI S.p.A., RPM International Inc., Sika AG, Twintec Group Limited, and VIACOR Polymer GmbH..
Key Segments
By Resin Type
• Epoxy
• Polyaspartic
• Polyurethane
• Anhydrite
• Others
By Flooring Material
• Concrete
• Mortar
• Terrazzo
Key Findings Of The Study:
• Depending on resin type, the epoxy segment dominated the industrial floor coating market, in terms of revenue in 2020.
• By end-user industry, the others sector registered the highest revenue in 2020.
• Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.
