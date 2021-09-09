Carbide Tools Market Expected to Reach $18,375.5 Million by 2030
Carbide Tools Market Detailed Insights on Upcoming Trends 2021-2030PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “carbide tools market by product type, configuration, coating, and end user industry: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2030,” the global carbide tools market size was valued at $11,300.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $18,375.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2030.
Carbide cutting tools are an important component of industrial equipment. They are a type of metal cutting tool used on heavy-duty machines including CNC lathes, turret lathes, and engine lathes. Special carbide tips are brazed onto steel metal surfaces and bodies of carbide cutting tools. When compared to standard cutting tools, cutting carbide tools are more wear resistant and have a longer shelf life.
Top Leading Players:
Key companies profiled in the carbide tools market report include Ingersoll Cutting Tool Company, SGS Tool Company, Advent Tool & Manufacturing, Inc., Garr Tool Company, Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, Best Carbide Cutting Tools, Inc., CERATIZIT S.A., PROMAX Tools, Rock River Tool, Inc., and VHF Camfacture AG.
Rise in use of carbide tools in industrial applications is one of the main reasons for development of the carbide cutting tool market. In addition, another important market trend is increasing automation levels across various end-use industries. Moreover, important element that boost the industry is e-commerce platforms that provide carbide cutting equipment at low prices. Emergence of e-commerce platforms aids producers of carbide cutting tools in increasing their geographical presence, leading in overall carbide tools market growth.
Key Segments
By Product Type
• Drilling tools
• Milling tools
• Turning tools
• Others
By Configuration
• Hand-Based
• Machine-Based
Key Findings Of The Study:
• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging carbide tools market trends and dynamics.
• Depending on product type, the milling tools segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue in 2020.
• By end user, the automotive segment registered highest revenue in 2020.
• Asia-Pacific is projected to register highest growth rate in the coming years.
• In-depth carbide tools market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2030.
• Key players within the market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand competitive outlook of
the carbide tools industry.
