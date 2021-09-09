Statistics 2021 Report on Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Market Size & Sales Likely to Grow Over USD 9,801.8 Mn by 2030: Facts & Factors

[330+ Pages Research Report] According to Facts and Factors market research report, the Global Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 5,638.3 Million in 2020 to reach USD 9,801.8 Million by 2030, at 5.6% annual CAGR growth during forecast period of 2021-2030. The top market companies profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Biodiem, AstraZeneca, Emergent BioSolutions, CSL Limited, Gamma Vaccines, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck, Novartis, Pfizer and others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Market By Product Type (Quadrivalent, and Trivalent), By Sector (Public, and Private), End-User / Sales Channel (Hospitals, Government Suppliers, and Others): Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends, and Forecasts, 2021 – 2030”.

“According to the recent research report, the demand of global Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Market size & share expected to reach to USD 9,801.8 Million by 2030 from USD 5,638.3 Million in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the forecast period 2021 to 2030”

Global Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Market: Overview

Influenza (also terms as “flu”) is one of the serious diseases that can lead to hospitalization and even death. Influenza vaccines are widely used in order to protect an individual against infection by influenza viruses which are also known as flu shots or flu jabs. These vaccines act by developing antibodies that provide protection against circulating influenza virus infections.

Industry Major Market Players

AstraZeneca

Biodiem

CSL Limited

Emergent BioSolutions

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Gamma Vaccines

GlaxoSmithKline

Merck

Novartis

Pfizer

Sanofi

Sinovac

Hualan

Abbott

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

Serum Institute of India

Mylan

Market Dynamics

Several factors such as increasing incidences of influenza worldwide coupled with the recent COVID-19 outbreak have supported the industry growth. For instance, as per the various research, the risk of severe Covid-19 effects may reduce post vaccination against Influenza. Due to this fact, the demand for influenza vaccines has witnessed significant growth during the year 2020-2021. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) tracking of flu vaccine distribution, as of December 2020, in the 2020-2021 flu season, 189.4 million influenza vaccines have been distributed in the U.S., compared to 174 million in the 2019-2020 season. Such factors would, in turn, support the overall industry growth to a great extent. On the flip side, high development costs and side effects are expected to hamper the influenza vaccine market growth over the study period.

Global Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 5,638.3 Million Market Forecast for 2030 USD 9,801.8 Million Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 5.6% from 2021-2030 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021-2030 Top Market Players Biodiem, AstraZeneca, Emergent BioSolutions, CSL Limited, Gamma Vaccines, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck, Novartis, Pfizer, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, and Others Segments Covered Product Type, Sector, End-User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Market: Segmentations

In terms of types, the global Seasonal Influenza Vaccine market is divided into Quadrivalent and Trivalent vaccines. In 2020, the quadrivalent product category accounted for the highest revenue share. This vaccine type is designed to protect against four different flu viruses, including influenza-A and influenza-B. Factors such as high efficiency coupled with larger demand for these products to protect viruses will support the segment growth to a great extent.

Depending upon the sector, the worldwide market is categorized into public and private. The private sector is projected to grow with the fastest annual growth rate of over 6%. Whereas, the end-user chapter is broadly analyzed into Hospitals, Government Suppliers, and Others. During the year 2020, the hospital segment recorded more than USD 1.8 bn, expanding at 5% of CAGR during the study period.

Global Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of regional analysis, the Seasonal Influenza Vaccine market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Russia & CIS, Middle East, And Africa, and Latin America. Globally, developed regions such as North America and Europe are capturing lion’s share. Whereas, Asia Pacific region is growing at the fastest growth rate during the study period. The market of seasonal influenza vaccines in the Japan, China, and India is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR owing to the large population base coupled with the growing awareness level.

