Batter and Breader Premixes Market Size To See Record Break Revenue $1,819.3 Million By 2025, At CAGR Of 5.9%
Rise in the demand for convenience food items has been the major factor driving the growth of the batter and breader premixes market.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Batter and Breader Premixes Market by Product Type (Batter and Breader) and Application (Meat, Fish & Seafood, Poultry, and Vegetables): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025." The report offers a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, changing market trends, competitive landscape, key segments, and market size & estimations. The key industry insights help the interested business owners and individuals understand the entire market. According to the report, the global batter and breader premixes market garnered $1.1 billion in 2017 and is expected to hit $1.8 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.
The batter and breader premixes is driven by rise in consumption of meat, fish, seafood, and poultry. Moreover, increase in demand for ready-to-cook meals and processed meat products among consumers has also contributed to the batter and breader premixes market growth. Furthermore, increase in adoption of fast food culture coupled with rise in number of fast food outlets and quick service restaurants all around the world fuel the growth of the market. However, varying prices of raw materials used to manufacture batter and breader hinder the growth of the market and act as the major restraint for this industry.
Furthermore, the batter and breader premixes industry players focus on new and innovative products catering consumers ever changing needs, owing to increase in adoption of healthy lifestyle, which in turn increases the demand for better-quality products with extra nutritional benefits among the consumers. Therefore, introduction of new products such as gluten and Genetically Modified Organism (GMO) free batter and breader premixes is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the future.
By product type, the batter premixes segment accounted for more than three-fifth of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. This is due to the increase in the use of batter in fried food to improve the organoleptic properties. Moreover, rise in the number of fast food and quick service restaurants has also led to the growth of this segment.
By application, the meat segment contributed to nearly two-fifth of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to retain its top status through the period, 2018–2025. Higher consumption of fried and packaged meat all around the world has spurred the growth of the segment.
Based on region, North America held more than one-third of the total market share in 2017, thereby coming out as the largest shareholder in the market. High consumption of fried and convenience foods in the region has accelerated the growth.
Key players in the market
The report includes a detailed competitive analysis of the major market players, such as Ingredion Incorporated, Solina Group. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Kerry Group PLC, Bowman Ingredients, Coalescence LLC, Cargill Inc, McCormick & Company, Inc, Dutch Protein & Services B.V., and Newly Weds Food, Inc. These market players have adopted various strategies including collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, expansions, and others to gain a strong position in the industry.
