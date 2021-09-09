ATX Names Digicomm as Stocking Distribution Partner for 1.25GHz Taps & Passives
Expansion of next-gen outside plant distribution deal also includes 1GHz- or 1.2GHz-compatible split upgrade kitsSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATX Networks, a global leader in broadband access and media distribution solutions, and Digicomm International, a leading distributor of broadband products for the cable television industry, have expanded their distribution partnership to further assist cable operators in building out their HFC networks to meet increased demand for high-performance broadband services. The expanded partnership, effective immediately, establishes Digicomm as ATX’s Stocking Distributor for the company’s GigaXtend™ next-gen outside plant portfolio.
In July 2020, ATX and Digicomm International unveiled a distribution deal involving the ATX GigaXtend GMC Series of HFC amplifiers, including the GainMaker®-compatible 1.2GHz Line Extender and System Amplifier products, as well as ATX’s GigaXtend XS family of 2GHz taps and passives. Today’s announcement adds ATX’s GigaXtend SG Series of 1.25GHz hardline taps and passives, as well as 1GHz- or 1.2GHz-compatible mid- or high-split amplifier upgrade kits, to the agreement.
“We’ve been good partners with Digicomm for years, and over the last year Digicomm has been invaluable in ensuring the timely and uninterrupted delivery of outside plant technology critical to the current and future success of our global customer base,” said ATX CEO Dan Whalen. “Broadening our relationship to include 1.25GHz taps as well as amplifier upgrade split kits is a natural next step in our ongoing commitment to cable operators evolving their HFC networks in the most cost-efficient and non-disruptive manner possible to meet growing customer demand for gigabit-class broadband services.”
ATX’s GigaXtend SG family of 1.25GHz taps and passives is compatible with the Cisco® Surge-Gap portfolio, and includes taps, splitters, power inserters and other passive components. ATX became the first and only manufacturer of Surge-Gap-compatible passives through a 2020 licensing agreement with Cisco that also included intellectual property related to the company’s GainMaker amplifier platform.
“ATX and Digicomm have worked tirelessly to make the hand-off of the venerable GainMaker product line from Cisco to ATX as seamless and successful as possible,” said Rob Donziger, President and CEO of Digicomm International. “Digicomm is extremely pleased to extend its relationship with ATX to provide an equally robust and reliable stocking distribution channel for Cisco-compatible 1.25GHz taps and passives.”
Digicomm has already begun stocking and shipping the GigaXtend SG family of 1.25GHz taps and passives. It will begin immediately shipping 1GHz and 1.2GHz amplifier mid- and high-split kits, which are designed to enable cable operators to increase the upstream bandwidth of both GainMaker and ATX GigaXtend amplifiers. A longtime ATX partner, Digicomm is also a trusted stocking distributor of the company’s market-leading RF Management portfolio and UCrypt® commercial video services gateways.
About ATX Networks
ATX Networks is a global leader in broadband access and media distribution solutions. ATX’s market-leading and award-winning solutions are based on Agile Innovation design principles, enabling communications service providers to futureproof and evolve their networks in lockstep with market demand. ATX partners with the world’s most innovative cable, satellite, fixed telecom, wireless and media broadcast service providers to usher in a new era of ubiquitous gigabit broadband that will meet the communications needs of this generation and the next. For further information, visit ATX at www.atx.com, and follow us on Twitter @ATXNetworksCorp.
About Digicomm International
Founded in 1993, Digicomm International is an Englewood, CO-based stocking distributor of equipment for the CATV industry. MSOs from around the world depend on Digicomm’s extensive inventory of HFC & FTTX products, representing manufacturers such as ATX, Cisco, PPC and many others the cable industry trusts to support its operations and network infrastructure. Digicomm also manufactures products such as Pads & Equalizers, Optical Passives and more. For further information, visit Digicomm at www.digicomm.com.
