Global Online Taxi Services Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Online Taxi Services Market 2021-2030

The Business Research Company’s Online Taxi Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change to 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Online Taxi Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the online taxi services market is expected to grow from $23.42 billion in 2020 to $28.65 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $41.22 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.5%. Rising internet penetration drives the demand for the online taxi services market.

The online taxi services market consists of sales of taxi services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide passenger transportation by automobile or van through online reservations or on a booking basis. This industry comprises establishments primarily engaged in providing passenger transportation by taxi that are booked by using a mobile application. These companies use online platforms and mobile applications to offer their services to customers. Examples include Uber, Lyft, and Didi. Taxis booked online through an app are mentioned in the report as ride-hailing services. This does not include taxis stopped on roadsides. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Trends In The Global Online Taxi Services Market

The launch of self-driving taxi services is gaining popularity in the online taxi services market. Major players operating in the industry are continuously focused on introducing innovations and technologies to better serve the needs of consumers. For instance, in August 2020, AutoX, an autonomous driving startup announced the public launch of robo-taxi services in China. In December 2018, Waymo LLC, a US-based autonomous driving technology development company, launched self-driving taxi services for paying customers in Arizona, USA. Moreover, in October 2019, Ola, a ride-hailing firm introduced Ola Drive, self-driving car-sharing services in multiple locations in India including Bangalore, New Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.

Global Online Taxi Services Market Segments:

The global online taxi services market is further segmented based on service type, vehicle type, payment mode, ride type, and geography.

By Service Type: Ride-Hailing, Ride Sharing

By Vehicle Type: Motorcycles, Cars

By Payment Mode: Online, Cash

By Ride Type: Individual, Carpool/ Share

By Geography: The global online taxi services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Online Taxi Services Market Organizations Covered: ANI Technologies Private Limited, Uber India Systems Private Limited, Lyft Inc., Didi Chuxing, GrabTaxi Holdings Pte Ltd, Carzonrent (India) Private Limited, Mega Cabs Private Limited, Meru Mobility Tech Private Limited, Savaari Car Rentals Private Limited, Go-Jek, Kabbee, Hailo, Flywheel, Curb, Yellow Cab, mytaxi, Meru Mobility Tech Private Limited, Savaari Car Rentals Private Limited, Go-Jek, Kabbee, Hailo, Flywheel, Curb, Yellow Cab, mytaxi.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

