India Aroma Chemicals Market Research Report, Size, Share, Price Trends and Forecast to 2025
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the India aroma chemicals market exhibited moderate growth during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the market expects to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.
Aroma Chemicals Market in India
Aroma chemicals primarily include synthetic, natural, or nature-identical compounds that are added to various products to impart fragrance and flavor. These chemicals are either naturally extracted from plants and animals or synthetically manufactured in labs by using numerous oils and fats. Aroma chemicals are mainly adopted as an essential component in the formulation of several perfumes and flavors. Furthermore, these chemicals can also be added to essential oils, beverages, cosmetics, toiletries, cleaning products, etc.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
In India, the rising popularity of processed food items and drinks has contributed to the increasing usage of flavors, that mainly include aroma chemicals, in the food and beverages sector. Additionally, the elevating consumer concerns towards the negative health impact of synthetic chemicals have led to the growing traction towards natural fragrances and mists. Moreover, the rising popularity of luxury Ayurveda in the country has propelled the integration of natural aroma compounds with numerous herbal products. Furthermore, the introduction of the ‘Make in India’ initiative by the Indian government, along with the formation of chemical parks are encouraging the regional manufactures to expand the production of aroma chemicals in the country. Additionally, growing usage of the synthetically-processed aromatic components for the preparation of various aromatherapy products, such as scented candles, essential oils, fragrances, etc., to improve mental and physical health, is also driving the demand for aroma chemicals in India.
India Aroma Chemicals Market Analysis and Segmentation:
Breakup by Type:
Natural
Synthetic
Breakup by Product:
Benzenoids
Musk Chemicals
Terpenoids
Others
Breakup by Application:
Soaps and Detergents
Cosmetics and Toiletries
Fine Fragrances
Others
Breakup by Region:
North India
West and Central India
South India
East India
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
