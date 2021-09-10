Motor Vehicle Electrical and Electronic Equipment Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030

Motor Vehicle Electrical And Electronic Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Motor Vehicle Electrical And Electronic Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the motor vehicle electrical and electronic equipment market is expected to grow from $45.6 billion in 2020 to $47.88 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $69.07 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%. The motor vehicle electrical and electronic equipment market is driven by the increase in the demand for safer vehicles installed with electrical and electronic safety equipment to minimize the risk of road accidents.

The motor vehicle electrical and electronic equipment market consists of sales of motor vehicle electrical and electronic equipment and related services used for motor vehicles including cars, buses, motorcycles, off-road vehicles, light trucks, and regular trucks. The electrical and electronic components of motor vehicles include battery, starter and alternator, fans, electric cooling, windshield washer pump, and windshield wiper systems. It also includes equipment that are electrically operated systems built into vehicles such as fuel injection systems, airbags, and advanced driver assistance systems.

Trends In The Global Motor Vehicle Electrical and Electronic Equipment Market

The motor vehicle electrical and electronic equipment manufacturers are investing in improving the electronic sensors used in motor vehicles such as cars, trucks to increase visibility and awareness. Some vehicle sensors include ambient light, battery current, differential oil temperature, door open warning, anti-lock braking system (ABS), auto door lock position, battery temperature, brake power booster. Companies involved in the market are now developing sensors coupled with artificial intelligence and mobile connectivity. For instance, BMW in 2019 launched its BMW natural interaction system that uses voice commands, gesture control, and facial recognition to set temperatures according to preferences of the driver, to open windows through a combination of the driver pointing and giving verbal instruction. The new sensory technology is said to be used in iNext vehicle to be launched in 2021. The improvement in sensor technology marks the latest trend among the companies involved in the motor vehicle electrical and equipment market.

Global Motor Vehicle Electrical and Electronic Equipment Market Segments:

The global motor vehicle electrical and electronic equipment market is further segmented based on product type and geography.

By Product Type: Lighting Equipment, Automatic Voltage And Voltage-Current Regulators, Insulated Ignition Wiring Sets, Generators For Internal Combustion Engines, Spark Plugs For Internal Combustion, Others

By Geography: The global motor vehicle electrical and electronic equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Motor Vehicle Electrical and Electronic Equipment Market Organizations Covered: Bosch, General Motors Corp., Tennaco, DENSO Manufacturing Tennessee, Delphi Corp, Hyundai, Hella, Technitrol Delaware Inc, Ford Motor Co., Technitrol Delaware Inc, Honeywell International Inc., Delphi Corp, Mars Inc., Raytheon Co., ZF TRW, ITT Federal Services Corp, Textron Inc., Cummins Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Hitachi Ltd, HGM Automotive, Delta Electronics, Atotech Deutschland.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

