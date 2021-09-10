Global Geophysical Data Sales Market Trends, Strategies And Opportunities In The Geophysical Data Sales Market 2021-2030

Geophysical Data Sales Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

The Business Research Company’s Geophysical Data Sales Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Geophysical Data Sales Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the global geophysical data sales market is expected to grow from $1.72 billion in 2020 to $1.86 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1.93 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 0.9%. Increased oil and gas exploration activities drove the demand for metals and minerals, which in turn propelled the revenues generated for the geophysical data sales market.

The geophysical data sales market consists of the sales of geophysical data services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that locate and measure the extent of subsurface resources, such as oil, gas, and minerals, and also conduct surveys for engineering purposes. The surveying techniques include magnetic surveys, gravity surveys, seismic surveys, or electrical and electromagnetic surveys. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Trends In The Global Geophysical Data Sales Market

The launch of seismic technology has created immense demand in the geophysical data sales market. Seismic technology is used by oil and gas researchers to map and interpret potential hydrocarbon reserves. But adding the time dimension, 4D seismic technology shows how a reservoir will change over time. As of 2019, the initial pre-interpretation processing of about 200 km2 of 3D seismic was completed in less than 24 hours. In 2019, The Rice University seismologists have made a breakthrough using NASA’s InSight Lander on Mars, creating the first direct measurements of three subsurface boundaries from the crust to the core of Mars using seismic technology. The land-based surveys are expected to dominate the geophysical data sales market which attributes to the increase in demand for seismic technology.

Global Geophysical Data Sales Market Segments:

The global geophysical data sales market is further segmented:

By Technology: Seismic, Magnetic, Gravity, Electromagnetics, LIDAR, Ground Penetrating, Others

By Type: Aerial-Based Survey, Land-Based Survey

By Services: Data Processing, Data Interpretation, Data Acquisition

By End User: Agriculture, Environment, Minerals & Mining, Oil & Gas, Water Exploration

By Geography: The global geophysical data sales market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Geophysical Data Sales Market Organizations Covered: Dawson Geophysical Company, EON Geosciences, Geotech Surveys, TGS Geophysical Company, Geophysical Survey Systems Inc., CGG SA, Fugro NV, Petroleum Geo-Services ASA, Phoenix Geophysics, SEA GEO SURVEYS PVT LTD, SA Global, Ramboll

Group A/S, DMT, Schlumberger Limited BGP Inc., Spectrum Geo Inc., Sea Geo Surveys Pvt Ltd, ION Geophysical Corporation, Phoenix Geophysics Limited.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

