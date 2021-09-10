Global Advertising Agencies Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Advertising Agencies Market 2021-2030

Advertising Agencies Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Advertising Agencies Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the advertising agencies market is expected to grow from $317.63 billion in 2020 to $348.4 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $455.38 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.9%. An increase in advertisement spending across industries is expected to drive the demand for the advertising agencies market.

The advertising agencies market consists of the sales of advertising services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that plan, develop, create and manage advertisement and promotional activities in newspapers, radio, television, websites and social media sites.

The launch of artificial intelligence (AI) in advertising is gaining popularity in the advertising agencies market. Major players operating in the industry are continuously focused on introducing innovations and technologies to better serve the needs of consumers. For instance, as of May 2019, according to a survey, 47% of advertisers are currently using artificial intelligence for audience targeting. It has been reported that several companies are focusing their AI capacities to streamline their sales process, sorting out “hot” leads from “cold” prospects, cutting sales lead considerably, and improving sales productivity.

By Mode: Online Advertising, Offline Advertising

By Type: TV, Digital, Radio, Print, Out-of-Home (OOH), Others

By End-User Industry: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Sector (BFSI), Consumer Goods and Retail, Government and Public Sector, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment

By Geography: The global advertising agencies market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Advertising Agencies Market Organizations Covered: Caveni Digital Solutions, Socialiency Advertising, Tegra, BrandBurp Digital, Plan Z, Titan SEO Group, Breakneck Creative, Thevisiontech, Dentsu Inc., WPP PLC, Omnicom Group Inc., Publicis Groupe, Mayple, Jastor, ValisoyMedia, Blue Label Labs, Content Powered, Simply Explainer, SpurIT, Independent Group of Companies, Experian Marketing Services, Interpublic Group Of Companies, Crispin Porter + Bogusky (CP+B), Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners (BSSP), Droga5, Gery Global.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

