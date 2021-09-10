Global Smart Refrigerators Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Smart Refrigerators Market 2021-2030

Smart Refrigerators Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Smart Refrigerators Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the smart refrigerators market is expected grow from $2.5 billion in 2020 to $2.9 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $4.56 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 12%. The rise in adoption of smart cities and smart infrastructures is a key factor driving the growth of the smart refrigerator market.

The smart refrigerators market consists of sales of smart refrigerators and related services that are used in residential and commercial sectors. A smart refrigerator is a programmed high-tech refrigerator that can identify the type of products stored therein and keep track of important information such as expiry and usage. Such refrigerators operate on a barcode or RFID network whereby the batch is collected and information are generated directly from the internet.

Trends In The Global Smart Refrigerators Market

The IoT-enabled family hub refrigerator is a key trend in smart refrigerator market. The new Family Hub refrigerator provides features such as testing from anywhere what's inside the refrigerator, leaving messages on the White Board, seeing who's at the front door via a connected doorbell, adjusting the thermostat, watching CCTV video, suggestions for recipes, shopping recommendations, etc. In July 2020 Samsung launched its connected SpaceMax Family Hub Refrigerator which has additional storage space.

Global Smart Refrigerators Market Segments:

The global smart refrigerators market is further segmented based on product, technology, door type, end use and geography.

By Product: Top Freezer Refrigerator, Bottom Freezer Fridge, Side-Sy-Side Refrigerator, French Door Refrigerator

By Technology: Wi-Fi, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), Cellular Technology, Bluetooth, ZigBee, Touchscreen

By Door Type: Single, Double, Side by Side, French

By End Use: Residential, Commercial

By Geography: The global smart refrigerators market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Smart Refrigerators Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides smart refrigerators market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global smart refrigerators market, smart refrigerators market share, smart refrigerators market players, smart refrigerators market segments and geographies, smart refrigerators market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Smart Refrigerators Market Organizations Covered: Haier, Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Whirlpool, Siemens AG, Midea Group, Hisense Co. Ltd., Electrolux, GE Appliances, AB Electrolux, Bosch Group, Liebherr Group, Frigidaire, TCL, Hitachi, Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

