Global 3D Printed Prosthetics Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030

3D Printed Prosthetics Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Disaster 3D Printed Prosthetics Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘3D Printed Prosthetics Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the global 3D printed prosthetics market is expected grow from $0.06 billion in 2020 to $0.07 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $0.12 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 14%. The rising number of accidental injuries is driving the growth of the 3D printing prosthetic devices market.

Request For A Sample For The Global 3D Printed Prosthetics Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2512&type=smp

The 3D printed medical prosthetics market consist of sales of 3D printed medical prosthetics devices and related services. 3D printing technology is used to create an artificial three dimensions’ physical object with the help of computer-aided design, and these prosthetics are intended to help patients with missing or defective body parts to restore normal functions.

Trends In The Global 3D Printed Prosthetics Market

Companies in the 3D printing prosthetics market are focusing on development of waterproof prosthetic devices. The aim behind this innovation is to provide the user with an increased range of mobility, especially in athletics. In October 2020, Braskem, Americas leading producer of biopolymers has launched Braskem e-NABLE Chapter for Philanthropic Creation of 3D Printed Prosthetic Devices. Braskem was selected to be certified to produce the e-NABLE Phoenix V3 prosthetic hand as it is one of the most commonly produced e-NABLE prosthetic devices.

Global 3D Printed Prosthetics Market Segments:

The global 3D printed prosthetics market is further segmented:

By Material: Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Acrylics, Polyurethane

By Type: Sockets, Limbs, Joints, Covers, Others

By End-User: Hospitals, Rehabilitation Centers, Prosthetic Clinics

By Geography: The global 3D printed prosthetics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read More On The Report For The Global 3D Printed Prosthetics Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/3D-printed-prosthetics-global-market-report

3D Printed Prosthetics Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides 3D printed prosthetics market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global 3D printed prosthetics market, 3D printed prosthetics market share, 3D printed prosthetics market players, 3D printed prosthetics market segments and geographies, 3D printed prosthetics market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The 3D printed prosthetics market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read 3D Printed Prosthetics Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

3D Printed Prosthetics Market Organizations Covered: 3D Systems corporation, EnvisionTEC, Stratasys Ltd., Bionicohand, YouBionic, UNYQ, Mecuris, LimbForge, Inc., Open Bionics, Protosthetics, Create Prosthetics, Bio3D Technologies, Laser GmbH, Prodways Group, 3T RPD Ltd., Photopolymerization, laser beam melting, Formlabs, Concept Laser, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Renishaw Plc, Groupe Gorge SA, Biomedical Modelling, Carbon Inc., Ottobock, Freedom innovation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the 3D Printed Prosthetics Global Market Report 2021:

3D Printed Implants Global Market Report 2021 - By Application (Dental, Orthopedic, Cranio-Maxillofacial), By End Users (Medical And Surgical Centers, Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Industry, Medical Institution), By Implantation Technology (Laser Beam Melting, Electronic Beam Melting, Droplet Deposition, Laminated Deposition, Two-Photon Polymerization), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/3D-printed-medical-implants-global-market-report

3D Printer Manufacturing Market Report 2021 - By Printer Type (Desktop 3D Printer, Industrial 3D Printer), By Technology (Stereolithography (SLA), Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS), PolyJet/MultiJet Printing (MJP), Inkjet Printing, Electron Beam Melting (EBM), Laser Metal Deposition (LMD), Direct Light Projection (DLP)), By End-Use Industry (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Food, Construction & Architecture), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/3D-printer-manufacturing-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

3D Printers Market - By Printer Type (Desktop 3D Printer, Industrial 3D Printer), By End Use Industry (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Food, Construction & Architecture, Others), By Technology (Stereolithography, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS), Polyjet/Multijet Printing (MJP), Inkjet Printing, Electron Beam Melting (EBM), Laser Metal Deposition (LMD), Direct Light Projection (DLP)) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/3d-printers-market

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/