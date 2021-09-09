Rebecca Moradoghli of SHERO Leadership to be Featured on Close Up Radio

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Close Up Radio today announced it will feature SHERO Leadership founder Rebecca Moradoghli in an interview with Jim Masters on September 13th at 2pm EDT.

SHERO Leadership delivers strategic blueprints, solid methodologies, real life examples from the international community and personal stories of triumph and perseverance to inspire and propel you into action.

“SHERO is a life skill, a strategy of living,” says Rebecca. “Everybody can be a SHERO. “It’s life; Skilled!"

An Armenian born in Germany and raised in Vancouver, Rebecca grew up caught between cultures, but she leveraged that into a career working with international clients. As such, Rebecca brings a global perspective to her leadership strategy.

SHERO is an acronym. It stands for Rebecca’s five leadership principles that offer an extraordinary skill to life: spirituality, humanity, enlightenment, responsibility, and opportunity.

“When I say Spirituality, I am saying we are all connected,” says Rebecca. “Humanity is about giving your time and attention to the world around you and getting to know the global community. Enlightenment is making sure you learn something new every day, mindful of who you were yesterday compared to who you are today and who you would like to be tomorrow. Next is Responsibility: we choose our response to events in our world. And finally, Opportunity: there are no mistakes in my world, only steppingstones towards learning.”

SHERO is all inclusive. The leadership concept invites people from all demographics, cultures, religions, ages, ethnicities, races, sexes, and however which way we choose to identify ourselves to come together in a win-win capacity. The premise is to challenge limiting belief systems and move beyond self-imposed limitations.

“I honestly believe humanity is in trouble if we keep going the way we're going whether politically, economically, socially or environmentally,” says Rebecca. “There has to be a shift in consciousness. I believe in the goodness of humans being. We must all move forward together, educating ourselves and our children. This will cause a positive change of events in the global community.”

For more information, visit www.iamshero.com