Global Automotive V2X Market to Boost at a CAGR of 24.15% During the Forecast Period 2020-2027
The global Automotive V2X market is expected to grow USD 42.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 24.15% during the forecast period 2020-2027.NEWARK, UNITED STATES, NEW JERSEY, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fior Markets has recently released a research report titled Automotive V2X Market By Communication (V2V, V2P, V2I, V2C, V2G and V2D), By Connectivity (DSRC & Cellular), By Propulsion (ICE and EV), By Vehicle (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle), Regions And Global Forecast 2020-2027.
The global Automotive V2X market is expected to grow from USD 7.5 billion in 2019 to USD 42.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 24.15% during the forecast period 2020-2027. The North America region controls the global automotive V2X market in terms of valuation; due to an increasing requirement for fuel-efficient transports. The European region is followed by North America especially the western Europe, the eastern Europe is one of the emerging markets for automotive V2X market which generates notable revenue every year owing to significant technological advancement across the regions. The Asia-Pacific is expected to record a relatively high growth rate in the global automotive V2X market over the projection period, owing to the rapid pace of progress in the automotive industry over the area. Latin America and Middle East Africa is expected to have a relatively high opportunity for automotive V2X market players, attributed to the flourishing market and industrialization.
AG, Kapsch Traffic.Com, eTrans Systems, and BMW Group, Infineon Technologies AG, Qualcomm Inc, V2X market are Toyota Motor Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, Arada Systems Inc. & Denso Corporation are the dominating players of the automotive V2X market. All the competitors are investing in R&D to develop the technology and tried to capture the significant value of the market share.
Audi and its technical partners will be working together to develop C-V2X connected car technology in the 5.9 GHz band to accommodate driver alerts, including some designed to improve traffic security.
By vehicle type, the global automotive V2X market divided into commercial vehicle and passenger vehicle. Amongst these, the passenger segment is developing at a higher value CAGR in global market. By communication type, the global automotive vehicle-to-everything market segmented into vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), vehicle-to-network (V2N), vehicle-to-home (V2H), vehicle-to-grid (V2G), vehicle-to-pedestrian (V2P), and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I). Among these, the V2V segment record for comparatively more revenue percentage in global automotive V2X market followed by V2N segment. On the basis of offering, the global automotive V2X market categorized as hardware and software. Software is anticipated to expand at relatively high CAGR. By connectivity type, the global automotive vehicle-to-everything market is segmented as cellular and DSRC. Among which DSRC is expected to have a significant growth rate over the forecast period.
