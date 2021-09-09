In-Vehicle Computer System Market to Exhibit at a 11.67% CAGR during the Forecast Period 2020-2027
The global In-Vehicle Computer Systems market is expected to grow USD 1.22 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.67% during the forecast period 2020-2027.NEWARK, UNITED STATES, NEW JERSEY, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fior Markets has recently released a research report titled In-Vehicle Computer System Market By Offering (Software, Hardware), By Application (Performance, Safety, Diagnostic & Convenience), Memory Type (Up To 8 GB, 16 GB, 32 And Above), By Car Type (Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Car) Regions And Global Forecast 2020-2027.
The global In-Vehicle Computer Systems market is expected to grow from USD 507 million in 2019 to USD 1.22 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.67% during the forecast period 2020-2027. North America is expected to be the largest market for in-vehicle computer. The development of autonomous driving in the US is playing a significant role. Europe is anticipated to be the second-largest market due to accelerating forces for intelligent transport systems utilisation such as connected vehicles and public transit. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to lead the market in the future as CAGR of the area is more than average. The MEA is still at its introductory phase moreover commanded to be the emerging market in the projected years.
DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/418414/request-sample
Some of the proficient participants of the in-vehicle computer system market are Robert Bosch, Axiomtek, IBASE Technology Inc, HARMAN International, Panasonic Corporation, Lanner Electronics Inc., NEXCOM & S&T AG (Kontron). These companies are mainly focused on the development of new technologies & devices; expand from their territories to grab the significant share of the global market.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration of the U.S. introducing clearing changes to U.S. safety obligations to speed the deployment of self-driving vehicles without human restrictions.
The offering segment of the in-vehicle market includes software and hardware. The software sub-segment dominates the market; as customer requirements are mostly application-based like navigators, music and video systems, smartphones connectivity, etc. The application segment includes Performance, Safety, Diagnostic & Convenience. The safety measures have the largest market share among other sub-segments, as people are becoming more safety-oriented, and various governments have mandated the safety measures in in-vehicle computer systems. However, the performance and convenience are the emerging segments as people requirements are becoming more service-oriented. Car type segment includes CV & PC. The commercial vehicle segment is anticipated to be the largest in-vehicle computer system market. But the passenger car segment is growing at a higher pace than commercial vehicles. The memory type segment categorized as up-to 8 GB, 16 GB 32 and above. In this segment, the memory up to 8 GB has the most substantial share; because the other sub-segment needed for special requirements.
Click Here to Access Full Report Copy
About the report:
The global In-Vehicle Computer Systems market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (K Units), export (K Units), and import (K Units). All the segments have been analyzed on a global, regional, and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining key insight into the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.
Customization of the Report:
The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.
About Fior Markets
Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With a transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standards and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of a diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with a global approach.
Contact Us
Mark Stone
Fior Markets
+1 201-465-4211
email us here