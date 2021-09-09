Submit Release
News Search

There were 656 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,729 in the last 365 days.

Updated with Video Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): 4800 Block of Fort Totten Drive, Northeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, September 6, 2021, in the 4800 block of Fort Totten Drive, Northeast.

 

At approximately 6:26 pm, Fourth District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon their arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries

 

The suspects and the suspects’ vehicle were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the video and photos below. The vehicle is described as a dark in color Range Rover.

 

https://youtu.be/JaSLymtuF_E

 

Anyone who can identify these suspects or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

You just read:

Updated with Video Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): 4800 Block of Fort Totten Drive, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.