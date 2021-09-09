Submit Release
News Search

There were 656 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,732 in the last 365 days.

Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Vehicle): 2400 Block of Elvans Road, Southeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Vehicle) offense that occurred on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, in the 2400 block of Elvans Road, Southeast.

 

At approximately 1:27 am, the suspect intentionally struck the victim with a vehicle at the listed location.  The suspect then fled the scene in the vehicle.  The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

 

The suspect’s vehicle, described as a white Acura sedan, was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

 

 

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

You just read:

Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Vehicle): 2400 Block of Elvans Road, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.