Suspect Sought in Burglary Two Offenses: 1600 Block of K Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to multiple Burglary Two offenses that occurred between Thursday, August 26, 2021, and Sunday, August 29, 2021, in the 1600 block of K Street, Northwest.

The suspect entered an establishment multiple times at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect destroyed and took property, then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/MteOX5picWU

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.