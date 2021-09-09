Robotic Welding Market Expected to Reach $10.7 Billion by 2026
Robotic Welding Market Key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2020-2026PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Robotic Welding Market by Type, End User, and Payload: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," The global robotic welding market size was valued at $5.4 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $10.7 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2019 to 2026.
The robotic welding market is expected to be driven by growth in adoption of welding robots in the automotive & metal industry, and increase in advancement in robotics technologies. Key market players in robotic welding market aim to explore new technologies and products to meet the increase in customer demands. Product launch and business expansion are expected to enable them to expand their product portfolios and penetrate into different regions.
Top Manufacturers:
The key market players profiled in the robotic welding market report include ABB, Ltd., DAIHEN Corporation, Denso Corporation, Fanuc Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., KUKA AG, Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp., Panasonic Corporation, Siasun Robot & Automation Co Ltd., and Yaskawa Electric Corporation.
Growth Factor:
Rapid growth in automation demand coupled with reduction of duties on refurbished goods in Asia-Pacific, fuel the robotic welding market growth. The key factor accelerating the robotics welding market is growing industrialization around the globe. Electronics is a key area for penetration of robotics welding and is witnessing growth at an increasing rate.
Robotic Welding Key Market Segments:
By Type
• Spot Welding
• Arc Welding
By End-user
• Automotive & Transportation
• Electrical & Electronics
• Metals & Machinery
• Others
Key Finding of The Robotic Welding Market:
• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging robotic welding market trends and dynamics.
• Depending on type, the spot-welding segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue in 2018 and the arc welding segment is projected to grow at
a CAGR 9.2% during the forecast period.
• By end-user, the automotive and transportation segment led the robotic welding market in 2018.
• Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.
• Key market players within the robotic welding market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand
the competitive outlook of the robotic welding industry.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 -503-894-6022
