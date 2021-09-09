Tile Grout and Adhesives Market Projected to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2026
Tile Grout and Adhesives Market Top Industry Expansion Strategies & Segments 2026PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Tile Grout and Adhesives Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," the global tile grout and adhesives market size was valued at $2,244.0 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $3,880.2 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to 2026.
Tile grout and adhesive is a mixture of cement, chemicals, sand, and water. It is used to install and fill gaps of tiles for flooring. In other words, it is a special kind of glue utilized to fix tiles all around the residential and commercial spaces.
Leading Players:
The key market players profiled in the tile grout and adhesives market report include Ardex GmbH, Arkema Group, BASF, Dow, Henkel, Laticrete International Inc., Pidilite Industries Limited, Saint-Gobain Group, Schomburg GmbH & Co. KG, and Sika AG.
Growth factor:
Rise in adoption of thermally treated tiles, growing popularity of outdoor entertaining area among residential end users, and surge in residential and non-residential construction activities drive the growth of the tile grout and adhesives market. However, threat of substitute products and fluctuations in foreign currencies may hamper the tile grout and adhesives market growth. Furthermore, increase in emphasis toward utilization of low VOC grout and adhesive is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market.
Global Tile Grout and Adhesives Market Segments:
By Type
• Adhesives
• Grout
By Application
• Commercial
• Industrial
• Residential
Key Findings of the Tile Grout and Adhesives Market:
• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging tile grout and adhesives market trends and dynamics.
• Depending on type, the adhesive segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue in 2018 and grout segment is projected to grow at a CAGR 7.4%
during the forecast period.
• By application, the residential segment led the tile grout and adhesives market in 2018.
• LAMEA is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.
• In-depth tile grout and adhesives market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2018 and 2026.
