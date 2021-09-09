Handicrafts Market in India 2021-26: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the Indian handicrafts market is expected to continue its robust growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).
Handicrafts refer to a wide range of textile, embroidery pieces, ceramics, artisanry, jewelry, etc., created by hand or by using easy tools instead of machines. These unique items represent the culture, heritage, and tradition of a particular region and have different social, aesthetic, and religious values. Numerous traditional techniques are applied to make handicrafts, including painting, hand dyeing, handloom weaving, woodblock, etc. In recent years, handicrafts have gained immense popularity as they require low capital investments, produce foreign exchange revenue, and offer employment opportunities.
The expanding e-commerce industry is primarily driving the handicrafts market in India. Besides this, handicrafts are gaining immense traction due to the growing travel and tourism in the country. Tourists spend a considerable amount on purchasing souvenirs and other craft items, thereby providing scope for local artisans and craftsmen to manufacture and sell handicrafts. Moreover, the rising demand for handmade décor accessories in homes, restaurants and offices, is also providing a thrust to the market. Various other factors, including the inflating consumer disposable incomes and the increasing willingness among individuals to invest in vintage and high-quality handicraft products, are expected to further propel the market for handicrafts in India over the coming years.
Breakup by Product Type:
Woodware
Artmetal Ware
Handprinted Textiles and Scarves
Embroidered and Crocheted Goods
Zari and Zari Goods
Imitation Jewelry
Sculptures
Pottery and Glass wares
Attars and Agarbattis
Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Mass Retailers
Departmental Stores
Independent Retailers
Specialty Stores
Online Stores
Others
Breakup by End Use:
Residential
Commercial
Breakup by Region:
North India
West and Central India
South India
East India
