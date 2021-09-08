Trade and Technology Council: U.S. and EU announce inaugural meeting

United States | Brussels, 9 September 2021

Following the launch of the Trade and Technology Council (TTC) at the EU-U.S. Summit in June by U.S. President Joe Biden and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the EU and the U.S. are today announcing the details for its first meeting on 29 September 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

It will be co-chaired by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, and Trade Representative Katherine Tai, together with European Commission Executive Vice-Presidents Margrethe Vestager, and Valdis Dombrovskis.

The TTC co-chairs declared:

“This inaugural meeting of the U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) marks our joint commitment to expanding and deepening transatlantic trade and investment and to updating the rules for the 21st century economy. Building on our shared democratic values and the world’s largest economic relationship, we have been working hard since the Summit to identify the areas where we can take concrete steps to ensure trade and technology policies deliver for our people. In conjunction with the TTC, both the EU and U.S. are committed and look forward to robust and ongoing engagement with a broad range of stakeholders to ensure that the outcomes from this cooperation support broad-based growth in both economies and are consistent with our shared values.”

The TTC’s ten working groups will tackle a diverse set of challenges, including cooperation on technology standards, global trade challenges and supply chain security, climate and green technology, ICT security and competitiveness, data governance and technology platforms, the misuse of technology threatening security and human rights, export controls, investment screening, and access to, and use of, digital technologies by small and medium enterprises.

The U.S. side has chosen Pittsburgh as the venue for this first meeting, which has reinvented itself as a hub for technology and cutting edge industry by investing in itself and in its workers, including by building ties with European partners.