Submit Release
News Search

There were 672 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,747 in the last 365 days.

Egg Powder Market in India 2021-26: Industry Size, Share, Growth and Forecast Report

egg powder market share in india

egg powder market size in india

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “India Egg Powder Market Size: Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026″, the egg powder market in India is expected to continue its moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Egg powder is a dehydrated egg product available in powdered form. It is prepared by completely dehydrating fresh eggs with the spray drying method. Egg powder is similar to regular eggs in composition, offers the same nutritional benefits, and has a longer shelf life. It is available in the form of various products, such as egg white powder, egg yolk powder, whole egg powder, and eggshell powder, catering to the different needs of consumers. As a result, egg powder is increasingly being applied in bakery products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, etc.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-egg-powder-market/requestsample

The expanding food processing sector and inflating incomes of consumers in India are primarily driving the demand for egg powder. Egg powder is becoming the preferred choice over fresh eggs in bakeries and confectioneries due to its exceptional binding properties and longer shelf life. Furthermore, the rising health consciousness among the consumers is leading to a shift from a carbohydrate-rich products towards protein-rich diet, thereby bolstering the demand for egg powder across the country. Apart from this, egg powder is increasingly being used to manufacture numerous skin and hair care products. Numerous other factors, such as convenience of transporting over long distances and no refrigeration requirement are further expected to drive the market for egg powder in India.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

For more information about this report visit: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-egg-powder-market

Breakup by Type:

Whole Egg Powder
Yolk Egg Powder
White Egg Powder

Breakup by End Use:

Bakery
Sauces, Dressings and Mixes
Others (Desserts, Dietary Supplements, Pharma, etc.)

Breakup by Region:

North India
West and Central India
South India
East India

Browse related reports:

Global Egg Powder Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/egg-powder-market

Asia Pacific Egg Powder Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/asia-pacific-egg-powder-market

Europe Egg Powder Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-egg-powder-market

GCC Egg Powder Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-egg-powder-market

Ginger Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ginger-market

Natural Food Colors Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/natural-food-colors-market

Sugar Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/sugar-manufacturing-plant

Corn Starch Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/corn-starch-manufacturing-plant

Cocoa Processing Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cocoa-processing-plant

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 631-791-1145
email us here

You just read:

Egg Powder Market in India 2021-26: Industry Size, Share, Growth and Forecast Report

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.