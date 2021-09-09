Egg Powder Market in India 2021-26: Industry Size, Share, Growth and Forecast Report
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “India Egg Powder Market Size: Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026″, the egg powder market in India is expected to continue its moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).
Egg powder is a dehydrated egg product available in powdered form. It is prepared by completely dehydrating fresh eggs with the spray drying method. Egg powder is similar to regular eggs in composition, offers the same nutritional benefits, and has a longer shelf life. It is available in the form of various products, such as egg white powder, egg yolk powder, whole egg powder, and eggshell powder, catering to the different needs of consumers. As a result, egg powder is increasingly being applied in bakery products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, etc.
Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-egg-powder-market/requestsample
The expanding food processing sector and inflating incomes of consumers in India are primarily driving the demand for egg powder. Egg powder is becoming the preferred choice over fresh eggs in bakeries and confectioneries due to its exceptional binding properties and longer shelf life. Furthermore, the rising health consciousness among the consumers is leading to a shift from a carbohydrate-rich products towards protein-rich diet, thereby bolstering the demand for egg powder across the country. Apart from this, egg powder is increasingly being used to manufacture numerous skin and hair care products. Numerous other factors, such as convenience of transporting over long distances and no refrigeration requirement are further expected to drive the market for egg powder in India.
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
For more information about this report visit: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-egg-powder-market
Breakup by Type:
Whole Egg Powder
Yolk Egg Powder
White Egg Powder
Breakup by End Use:
Bakery
Sauces, Dressings and Mixes
Others (Desserts, Dietary Supplements, Pharma, etc.)
Breakup by Region:
North India
West and Central India
South India
East India
