Immunodiagnostic Reagents Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 13.2% during the Forecast Period 2020-2027
The Immunodiagnostic Reagents devices market is expected to grow USD 16.63 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period 2020-2027.NEWARK, UNITED STATES, NEW JERSEY, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fior Markets has recently released a research report titled Immunodiagnostic Reagents Market By Application (Infectious Diseases, Cardiac Markers, Oncology & Endocrinology And Others), End-User (Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Academic And Research Centres, And Others), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast 2020 To 2027.
The global Immunodiagnostic Reagents market is expected to grow from USD 6.16 billion in 2019 to USD 16.63 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period 2020-2027. North America holds the largest market share owing to factors like increase in diverse application of immunodiagnostic reagents and various technological advancements. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the region with the highest growth rate owing to the emergence of laboratory automation, population composition coupled with lifestyle and the increase in demand of immunodiagnostics.
DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/418412/request-sample
The key players in this industry are Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, DiaSorin S.p.A., Immunodiagnostic Reagent Systems Holdings Plc (IDS), Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens AG, Danaher Corporation, Sysmex Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Arkray Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck Millipore, Becton, Alere, Inc., Dickinson and Company, Medicaroid Corporation, Qiagen NV, Biomerieux SA, Affimetrix, ImmunoDX, Meridian Bioscience and others.
In 2017 OPKO Health Inc. got an approval from the FDA for the total prostatespecic antigen test with the immunoassay analyzer.
This market is segmented into types of application, end-user, and regions. Based on applications, this industry is segmented into infectious diseases, cardiac markers, Oncology & endocrinology and others. Oncology & endocrinology segment holds the largest share in this segment owing to the adoption of immunodiagnostics in applications such as cancer and endocrine diseases. Increase in the number of new product approvals. By end-user type it is segmented into hospitals, clinical laboratories, academic and research centres, and others. Hospitals is expected to be the dominant player in this segment.
The technological advancement in the immunodiagnostics reagents market have enhanced the ability to target the areas to diagnose disease progression. The growth and development of this market has improved the diagnosis of complex diseases. The market is expected to proliferate, owing to the increasing prevalence and incidence of infectious diseases such as hepatitis, cancer, respiratory infections, HIV, and others. The rise in the baby-population with high risk to these diseases, technological advancements in the diagnostic Kits and rising utilization of immunodiagnostics testing devices are the factors which are driving forces of this market.
Click Here to Access Full Report Copy
About the report:
The global Immunodiagnostic Reagents market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (K Units), export (K Units), and import (K Units). All the segments have been analyzed on a global, regional, and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining key insight into the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.
Customization of the Report:
The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.
About Fior Markets
Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With a transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standards and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of a diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with a global approach.
Contact Us
Mark Stone
Fior Markets
+1 201-465-4211
email us here