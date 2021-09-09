Global ENT Surgical Devices And Equipment Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030

ENT Surgical Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘ENT Surgical Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the ENT surgical devices and equipment The global ENT surgical devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $1.31 billion in 2020 to $1.47 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1.69 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3.5%. Increasing demand and adoption of minimally invasive ENT surgeries will drive the ENT surgical devices and equipment market in the future.

The ENT surgical devices and equipment market consists of sales of ENT (ear-nose-throat) surgical devices. ENT surgical devices include balloon sinus dilation devices, powered surgical instruments, ENT supplies, radiofrequency devices, ear tubes, and handheld instruments are used to perform surgical procedures such as tonsillectomy, tracheostomy, implantations, septorhinoplasty, turbinate reduction, mastoidectomy, stapedectomy, and reconstruction surgeries. Based on the mode of operation, this market is segmented into hand-held devices, portable devices, and fixed devices.

Trends In The Global ENT Surgical Devices And Equipment Market

ENT procedures involving minimally invasive ENT tools are an alternative to major surgeries. It involves less tissue damage, reduced scarring, and faster recovery thereby leading to greater adoption and would see an increase in the market potential. Robot-assisted minimally invasive ENT procedures have transformed the treatment landscape of cancer associated with the ear, nose, and throat. For treating benign and malignant conditions of the oropharynx and larynx, Transoral robotic surgery (TORS) is now being widely adopted.

Global ENT Surgical Devices And Equipment Market Segments:

The global ENT surgical devices and equipment market is further segmented based on modality, end user, product and geography.

By Modality: Hand-held Devices, Portable Devices, Fixed Devices

By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, ENT Clinics

By Product: Hand Instrument, ENT Surgical Lasers, Powered ENT Surgical Systems, Radiofrequency Electrosurgical Devices, ENT Surgery Workstations, ENT Surgical Navigation System, ENT Visualization System, Surgical Microscopes

By Geography: The global ENT surgical devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

ENT Surgical Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides ENT surgical devices and equipment market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global ENT surgical devices and equipment market, ENT surgical devices and equipment market share, ENT surgical devices and equipment market players, ENT surgical devices and equipment market segments and geographies, ENT surgical devices and equipment market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The ENT surgical devices and equipment market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read ENT Surgical Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

ENT Surgical Devices And Equipment Market Organizations Covered: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Stryker, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceuticals Ltd., KLS Martin LP, Acclarent, Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

