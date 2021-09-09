Global Polypropylene-Plastic Material And Resins Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030

Polypropylene-Plastic Material And Resins Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Polypropylene-Plastic Material And Resins Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the polypropylene-plastic material and resins market is expected to grow from $63.06 billion in 2020 to $76.7 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.6%.The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $93.14 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%. The rising demand for thermoplastic materials increased the demand for polypropylene market thereby driving the market.

The polypropylene market consists of sale of polypropylene and related services. Polypropylene is a thermoplastic polymer produced by chain-growth polymerization of the monomer propylene and is used in automotive fittings and industrial fibers. It is resilient and resistant to fatigue and highly resistant to most acids and alkalis.

Eco-friendly polypropylene compounds are increasingly being used due to strict rules and regulations of government over recycling and environment protection. The polypropylene compounds possess unique qualities, making it more favorable and an alternative in the automotive industry. For example, Grand Siam Composites, a joint venture between SCG Chemicals, Mitusui Chemicals Inc., and Prime Polymer, has developed new technologies and inventions to produce high quality products that are environment friendly. With those advancements, GSC’s polypropylene compounds are producing high quality automobile parts such as consoles, instrument panels, bumpers, door panels and various accessories.

The global polypropylene-plastic material and resins market is further segmented based on product type, end use industry, application and geography.

By Product Type: Homopolymer, Copolymer

By End Use Industry: Packaging, Automotive, Consumer Products, Electrical and Electronics, Other End-User Industry

By Application: Fiber, Film and Sheet, Raffia, Others

By Geography: The global polypropylene-plastic material and resins market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Polypropylene-Plastic Material And Resins Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides polypropylene-plastic material and resins market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global polypropylene-plastic material and resins market, polypropylene-plastic material and resins market share, polypropylene-plastic material and resins market players, polypropylene-plastic material and resins market segments and geographies, polypropylene-plastic material and resins market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Polypropylene-Plastic Material And Resins Market Organizations Covered: Lyondellbasell, Sinopec, Sabic, Exxon Mobil, Braskem, PetroChina, Reliance Industries, Formosa Plastics, Borealis, Asahi Kasei Plastics, Mitsui Chemicals, Dupont, INEOS, Total S.A., China Petrochemical Corporation, LG Chem, Sumitomo Chemical, Dynachem Co. Ltd., E.I. du Pont de Nemours, HMC Polymers Co., Ltd, K Polymers, Inc., Scott Bader Company Limited, The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Toray Industries, Inc., Reliance Industries Limited, Lotte Chemical UK Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

