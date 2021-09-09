Splice Tapes Market Size, Opportunities, Trends, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, For 2021–2028
Reports And Data
The global Splice Tapes Market was valued at USD 564.5 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 667.2 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.10%.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report provides a brief overview of the Splice Tapes industry and gives an estimation of growth and revenue for the forecast period of 2021-2028. The study covers splicing tapes, a sticky paper like substance used to join the end of a web or roll of a material to the beginning of a web or roll of another new material to make the manufacturing process continual which in turn prevents rethreading the new roll through the machine or press, saving valuable down time.
Rising printing and labeling industry, growth of digitization, rise in number of electronic manufacturers, significant focus of splice tape companies on development of better technology, availability of public as well private funds for research, and favorable regulatory scenario, are some of the key factors propelling market growth in the industry. However the environmental regulations related to the production of reliable paper could act as a major restraint to the market. The market in the developed countries, in regions such as Europe and North America, is expected to decline in the near future, owing to the stagnant nature of their markets. These factors may further hamper the market during the forecast period.
Digitalization of shopping has spiked the demand of packaging and labelling which propels the demand for splicing tapes. Paperboard packaging have recently been gaining consumer and producer attraction since they have been shown to be more sustainable packages instead of other packages like metal and plastic for food & beverages, manufacturing, healthcare, personal care, and other industries which is also driving the splicing tapes market.
Key participants are include:
Tesa SE (Germany)
3M Company (US)
Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan)
Avery Dennison Corporation (US)
Intertape Polymer Group (Canada)
(Canada)
Scapa Group PLC (UK)
Shurtape Technologies PLC (US)
PLC (US)
ECHO tape (US)
Adhesive Research
Further key findings from the report suggest
Splice Tapes Market is growing at a CAGR of 2.8% in Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe, with 2.1% and 1.9% CAGR, respectively. Rise in paper packaging and labeling is the key factor to accelerate the market growth during forecast period across all regions.
As of 2018, the acrylic resin type dominated the market accounting for 29.1% of the revenue market share and is also projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period due to its constant technological advancements and its high adoption by industrialists
On the basis of end use, the electronic segment is expected to be the fastest growing market segment during forecast period 2019-2026 with a CAGR of 3.2%
On the basis of end use, paper & packaging segment dominated the market holding 41.3% of the market share
Asia Pacific dominates the market, expecting to account for the 43% of the market share. China is the largest manufacturer of splice tapes in the world
The environmental regulations related to the production of repulpable paper could act as a major restraint to the market likely to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Splice Tapes Market on the basis of by resin type, backing material, application and region:
By Resin Type (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2018-2028)
Acrylic
Rubber
Silicone
Others
By Backing Material (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2018-2028)
Paper/Tissue
Pet/Polyester
Non-Woven
Others
By Application (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2018-2028)
Paper & Printing
Electronics
Packaging
Labeling
Others
Regional Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
MEA
Latin America
