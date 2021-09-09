Global Cellular Immunotherapy Market Trends, Strategies And Opportunities In The Cellular Immunotherapy Market 2021-2030

Cellular Immunotherapy Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Cellular Immunotherapy Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the cellular immunotherapy market is expected to grow from $2.74 billion in 2020 to $3.59 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $6.73 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 17%. Increasing research and successful clinical trials in cellular immunotherapy are expected to drive the growth of the cellular immunotherapy market over the forecast period.

The cellular immunotherapy market consists of revenues generated by the companies engaged in developing, manufacturing, and sales of cellular immunotherapy drugs. Cellular immunotherapy is also known as adoptive cell therapy, a form of treatment that utilizes the cells of the immune system to eliminate diseases including non-Hodgkin lymphoma, cancer, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Trends In The Global Cellular Immunotherapy Market

Companies in the cellular immunotherapy market are focusing on developing off-the-shelf allogeneic therapies for new and improved cancer treatment. Off-the-shelf allogeneic therapies are produced from the cells of donors instead of the patient cells as in the case of autologous therapy. Their non-customized nature provides advantages such as cost-effectiveness, large scale, fast, and quality control production. For instance, in November 2019, Precision Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, has created a new generation allogeneic CAR-T therapy and is conducting an ongoing trial of this therapy by creating its first off-the-shelf allogeneic CAR-T therapy candidate known as PBCAR0191. This is in collaboration with Servier, an international pharmaceutical company, and is mainly for the patients in need of advanced cancer treatment options.

Global Cellular Immunotherapy Market Segments:

The global cellular immunotherapy market is further segmented based on therapy, primary indication, application and geography.

By Therapy: Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocyte (TIL) Therapy, Engineered T Cell Receptor (TCR) Therapy, Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T Cell Therapy, Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapy

By Primary Indication: B-cell Malignancies, Prostate Cancer, Renal Cell Carcinoma, Liver Cancer, Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Others

By Application: Prostate Cancer, Breast Cancer, Skin Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Brain Tumor, Lung Cancer, Others

By Geography: The global cellular immunotherapy market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Cellular Immunotherapy Market Organizations Covered: Novartis AG, Gilead Sciences Inc. (Kite Pharma), Apac Biotech, Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC, JW CreaGene Co. Ltd, Green Cross Corp (GC Pharma), AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer Inc., Roche, Adicet Bio, ResTORbio, Celyad.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

