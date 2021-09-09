Global Telemedicine Services Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Telemedicine Services Market 2021-2030

Telemedicine Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Telemedicine Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the telemedicine services market is expected grow from $48.4 billion in 2020 to $55.53 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $105.77 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 17%. Rising cases of COVID-19 infections across the globe is driving the telemedicine services market.

The telemedicine services market consists of sale of telemedicine services and related products. Telemedicine services are health care services provided via video chat, phone calls, and text messages. Patients can use telemedicine for physical examination as well as to ask questions regarding health concerns.

Telemedicine is increasingly being accepted and insurance companies and government-regulated health care programs are increasingly covering telemedicine services in their plans. The governments are probing companies to make changes to the policies to cover the services under their schemes. For instance, in March 2020, in response to the coronavirus outbreak, the USA government announced that private insurers will be covering the cost of coronavirus testing and telemedicine services for patients.

The global telemedicine services market is further segmented based on technology outlook, application, type and geography.

By Technology outlook: Store and Foreward, Real Time

By Application: Teleradiology, Telepsychiatry, Telepathology, Teledermatalogy, Telecardiology

By Type: Web-based, Cloud-based, On-premises

By Geography: The global telemedicine services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Telemedicine Services Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides telemedicine services market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global telemedicine services market, telemedicine services market share, telemedicine services market players, telemedicine services market segments and geographies, telemedicine services market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The telemedicine services market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Telemedicine Services Market Organizations Covered: AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc, Philips Healthcare, Cisco Systems, Inc, McKesson Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., GE Healthcare Ltd., Cerner Corporation, BioTelemetry, Inc, Teladoc, Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd, Honeywell HomMed, Apollo Hospitals, Haemonetics, Cloudvisit Telemedicine, Maestros Telemedicine, Medisoft Telemedicine, Reach Health, SnapMD Telemedicine Technology, American Telecare Inc, American Well, Eagle Telemedicine, OBS Medical, SOC Telemed, Specialist Telemed, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GlobalMedia Group LLC, IBM, Medtronic plc, SHL Telemedicine.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

