Jumeirah Group announces the opening of stunning new address in Maldives

Jumeirah Group (www.Jumeirah.com), the global luxury hospitality company and a member of Dubai Holding, today announced a new international resort, Jumeirah Maldives, which will welcome its first guests from 1st October 2021.

Adding to Jumeirah Group’s growing portfolio of hotels, guests can now discover Jumeirah Maldives, an all-villa luxury resort tucked away in the crystalline turquoise waters of the North Malé Atoll, easily reachable by speedboat or seaplane from Malé Airport. Its idyllic location offers privacy for romantic getaways, a blissful island retreat for friends and family and experiences to suit the more active traveller.

The resort’s surprising panoramic architecture and calming interiors are the work of sophisticated Singaporean design studio, Miaja, who have created an elegant contemporary ethos in harmony with the natural environment, echoing modern Mediterranean chic – a design that sets it apart from the rest.

José Silva, Chief Executive Officer of Jumeirah Group, said: “The Maldives is a much-loved getaway for travellers from around the world and Jumeirah Maldives is a destination that delivers on our brand promise of Stay Different™. The resort offers unparalleled hospitality with a genuine flair that exceeds guest expectations, while pushing the limits of design, culinary and service expertise. A truly breath-taking addition to the brand’s portfolio, Jumeirah Group’s new home in the Maldives guarantees an immaculate guest experience right from the very moment they set foot in our new contemporary resort.”

Jumeirah Maldives offers 67 beach and over-water villas in one-, two- and three-bedroom configurations, all assuring stunning panoramic views of the Indian Ocean. Starting from 171sqm, the resort’s villas are among the most spacious in the North Malé Atoll. Each villa features a private infinity pool and large roof-top terrace with a dedicated dining area for guests to take in the sensational views while indulging in delicious culinary dishes or relaxing with a picture-perfect movie-under-the-stars experience, while the three-bedroom villas also boast their own gym.

The interiors of the villas are truly breath-taking. Bathed in natural light with oversized windows framing the verdant flora and palm fringed beaches or the dramatic sweeping ocean views, guests are harmoniously connected to the natural environment, creating a calming and positive vibe. Textured walls, local artworks and handcrafts combined with Jumeirah Group’s signature luxury amenities and bedding, create a sense of purity and simplicity amid organic surroundings.

As always, exceptional dining experiences are the focus of attention for Jumeirah Group, who has infused the island experience with exquisite Mediterranean and Nikkei flavours, with two of their award-winning signature restaurants, Shimmers and Kayto, for a truly memorable stay.

Delivering the ultimate in casual alfresco dining, Shimmers will feature Chef Roberto Rispoli’s exquisite cuisine set against a backdrop of amazing sunrises, breath-taking ocean views and chilled vibes thanks to a resident DJ and regular live music performances. KAYTO, meanwhile, will captivate guests over dinner, with an impressive open kitchen that will draw the diner’s eye to the team’s culinary mastery.

The globally renowned Talise Spa, with its six overwater treatment rooms, offers unfettered access to wellness and relaxation with a range of therapeutic and re-energising treatments. There are daily yoga classes at this tropical paradise, making your wellness routine even more rewarding.

Guests can also enjoy an array of activities from water sports, beach volleyball, billiards and tennis at the resort’s phenomenal court location, or perhaps partake in enriching experiences from underwater photography, planting coconut trees and making coconut oil. A highlight for any guest stay is the unique submarine tour transporting them through the vibrant marine habitat. For the most memorable experience, try a night voyage to experience the rarely-seen underwater world after sunset.

Appealing to families is a splash waterpark and indoor play area for kids, while an outdoor cinema will screen family favourites beachside as well as blockbusters more suitable for older audiences. Meanwhile, guest experiences are made effortless by a team of dedicated butlers who work round the clock curating exemplary hospitality services: from reservations to check-in, dining and spa bookings.

About Jumeirah Group: Jumeirah Group, a member of Dubai Holding and a global luxury hotel company, operates a world-class 6,500+-key portfolio of 24 properties across the Middle East (including the flagship Burj Al Arab Jumeirah) Europe and Asia, with more properties currently under construction around the globe.

The health and safety of guests and colleagues is Jumeirah Group’s utmost priority. It has implemented a series of protective measures across all of its hotels, while strictly adhering to each market’s respective Government directives. Demonstrating Jumeirah’s commitment to operating its hotels to the highest global standards, 13 of its hotels hold the Bureau Veritas Safeguard Label, with Jumeirah Al Naseem being the first hotel in the world to receive the prestigious certification. The Group is working closely with Bureau Veritas to certify its wider portfolio.