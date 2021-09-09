Functional Proteins Market Size, Opportunities, Key Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, For 2020–2026
Market Size – USD 4.48 billion in 2018, Growth - CAGR of 5.8%, Market Trends –Increase in demand for proteins derived from animals in sport & fitness nutrition.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Functional Proteins Market is forecast to grow from USD 4.48 billion in 2018 to USD 7.12 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.8%, during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by increased demand for sports and fitness nutrition from animal-derived proteins and the development of various protein ingredients such as concentrates and isolates for food industry applications.
Due to the increasing demand for food products with enhanced functionalities, functional proteins are used in various applications such as dietary supplements and food & beverages.
Functional protein manufacturer’s ability to develop separate isolates, concentrates and other forms of protein ingredients for various food products such as beverages, infant formula, dairy products, dietary supplements and confectionery products is estimated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
The major players in the market are Koninklijke DSM (Netherlands), Archer Daniels Midland Co., (US), Cargill, Inc. (US), BASF S.E. (Germany), Ingredion Inc. (US), Roquette Frères (France), Darling Ingredients Inc. (US), Omega Protein Corp. (US), DowDuPont (US), Kemin Industries Inc. (US), InVivo (France), John Pointon & Sons Limited (UK) and others.
Segments covered in the report:
For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of type, application, source, form and regional analysis.
Type (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
• Hydrolysates
• Whey Protein Concentrates
• Whey Protein Isolates
• Casein & Caseinates
• Soy Protein
• Others
Application (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
• Functional foods
o Infant formula
o Sports nutrition
• Functional beverages
• Dietary supplements
• Animal nutrition
Source Type (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
• Animal
o Dairy protein
o Egg protein
o Gelatin
• Plant
o Soy Protein
o Wheat Protein
o Vegetable protein
Form Type (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
• Dry
• Liquid
Region (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
Further key findings from the report suggest
• The market for whey protein concentrates is expected to grow the largest at USD 1.60 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Whey protein is one of the main ingredients used in the production of several milk-based products and is used as a protein source for product innovation by many food & beverage manufacturers.
• The market for dietary supplements is estimated to hold the largest market and is expected to reach USD 2.82 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. These additives are available in the form of liquid, powders, capsules and tablets. The intake of nutritional supplements such as protein powder has recently increased. This promotes muscle gain and facilitates loss of fat, and most fitness enthusiast prefers it.
• Based on source type, the market for animal segment is expected to reach USD 3.69 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Compared to plant-derived proteins, demand for animal protein is driven by its better nutritional and flavor profile. In addition, the increasing use of animal protein in end-use applications such as sports nutrition and the limited availability of egg and gelatin substitutes in various food products–which, in turn, is influenced by lifestyles and demographic shifts–are key drivers of the market.
• The market for Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to reach USD 1.9 Billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. In the Asia Pacific region, the consumption of plant-sourced proteins such as soy protein and pea protein has experienced robust growth due to increased use of functional foods and dietary supplements.
Key insights presented in the report:
• Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, application, and market scope of global Functional Proteins market
• Sales revenue by key players and new entrants
• Competitive analysis of key players, including company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.
• Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures
• Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities.
