Global Urinary Incontinence Market is Anticipated to Reach a CAGR of 7.5% during the Forecast Period 2020-2027
The global urinary incontinence market is expected to grow USD 4.23 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2020-2027.NEWARK, UNITED STATES, NEW JERSEY, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fior Markets has recently released a research report titled Urinary Incontinence Market By Type (Stress Incontinence, Urge Incontinence, Overflow Incontinence, Functional Incontinence, And Others), Device Types (Foley Catheters, Electrical Stimulation Devices, Urethral Bulking Agents, Antimicrobial Foley Catheters, And Others), End User (Hospitals, Clinics And Surgery Centres), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast 2020 To 2027.
The global urinary incontinence market is expected to grow from USD 2.37 billion in 2019 to USD 4.23 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2020-2027. North America serves as the largest market for urinary incontinence region-wise. It is owing to well-established health care facilities, favourable medical compensation policies, and early adoption of technically superior products for the management of urinary incontinence. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to show a high growth rate due to the population demographics and increasing awareness among people.
DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/418404/request-sample
The key players are Teleflex corporated, ZSI, incontrol medical, Hollister incorporations, BARD, C. R. Bard, Inc., Ethicon, Inc., Prosurg, Inc., Becton Dickinson, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, ConvaTec Group Plc, Coloplast Caldera Medical Inc, Covidien plc, and Cogentix Medical Inc.
BARD had largest market share in the urinary catheter market and urinary bag market. Becton Dickinson acquired it in 2017, and this is expected to supplement its position in the market.
The segmentation includes types, devices, end-user, region, and others. On the basis of types, the global urinary incontinence market is segmented into stress incontinence, urge incontinence, overflow incontinence, functional incontinence, and others. On the basis of devices, it is segmented into Foley catheters, electrical stimulation devices, urethral bulking agents, antimicrobial Foley catheters, and others. The Electrical stimulation device has the largest market share. It is used to treat urinary incontinence by sending a mild electric current to nerves in the lower back or the pelvic muscles that are involved in urination. Hospitals, clinics and surgery centres comes under end-user segmentation.
The global urinary incontinence devices market is driven by the increase in the number of patients and elderly population across the globe, and increasing demand of medical devices for the treatment of urinary incontinence and the rising number of surgeries.
Click Here to Access Full Report Copy
About the report:
The global urinary incontinence market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (K Units), export (K Units), and import (K Units). All the segments have been analyzed on a global, regional, and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining key insight into the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.
Customization of the Report:
The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.
About Fior Markets
Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With a transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standards and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of a diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with a global approach.
Contact Us
Mark Stone
Fior Markets
+1 201-465-4211
email us here